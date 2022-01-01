Wulff Wisdom: Free-for-all epidemic

I would imagine that many are writing down new year resolutions in the first days of a new year. As for me, I guarantee the closest thing to a resolution I’ve ever made was to not make any new year resolutions.

Maybe it’s the rebel in me, but I feel a lot less disappointed in myself for any inability in keeping a new year resolution if I just don’t make any.

2022 will be a new year, absolutely, but I doubt that miraculously overnight the world will wake up to peace, harmony, and unity among people and nations. It’s a lovely thought but realistically impossible, especially given the unrest in the world today.

But what if we concerned ourselves less about grievances and replaced them with a good dose of positivity? Cogitate what would bring a bit of cheer into our lives and the lives of those around us: something that would make burdens lighter, encourage better health, motivate us to be better connected with one another, improve relationships, and suppress depression. What if that simple thing is free for the taking -- more appropriately, free for the giving?

Recently I met with some friends for a late lunch at a local restaurant. As we discussed various topics among ourselves, we were distracted by bursts of laughter erupting from the corner booth across the room. Four middle-aged gentlemen were having coffee, and apparently their discussion had become much more entertaining than ours. The more they talked and interacted, the more they laughed. It wasn’t long before they were bent over the table, guffawing, pounding the table, trying to suppress the uproar. Eventually their faces turned red, they clamped their hands over their mouths and gasped for air. They were unable to talk.

Subsequently everyone in the restaurant, including everyone at my table, were grinning and looking around at one another and glancing back to the corner booth. No one knew why, but it was contagious. By this time, the customers in the corner booth had buried their faces in their hands and their shoulders quaked with uncontrollable mirth. All the rest of the restaurant patrons started chuckling and giggling, and it felt good.

It’s said that laughter is the best medicine. Most folks consider the statement a simple epigram suggesting that it makes us feel good to laugh. But wait! There are numerous scientific facts based on research proving it to be a medical fact. Laughter releases endorphins (“feel-good chemicals”) from our brain, and the response mimics a sort of euphoria induced by certain narcotics.

The same endorphin effect causes the contagious laughter factor that forms social bonds, a sense of safety and belonging. Laughter jump-starts a rigorous brain-region connectivity that studies show rise to the challenges of decoding a certain type of laughter; for instance; a “funny story” laughter versus tickling someone, or laughing at someone tripping or being pranked.

Some studies relate that women laugh around 126% more than men, yet it’s noted that men are more prone to instigate laughter the most. (I tend to disagree). But a sense of humor is one of the top three traits desired by women seeking a potential mate. One study states “Laughter is a nonnegotiable for all involved.”

Interestingly enough, laughter proves to be instrumental in the release of a neurotransmitter called serotonin, an essential chemical in the brain that prevents depression. Better yet, research shows that laughter has an anti-inflammatory effect that protects the heart’s blood vessels and muscles from cardiovascular disease. I’m thinking that a regular schedule of exuberant belly-laughing could be included in every heart disease prevention program. Laughter can also boost the immune system, aid in circulation and relax tense muscles.

Why wouldn’t one want to laugh? It can be found everywhere, provided folks look for it and stop taking the world so seriously. Hopefully it won’t become politically incorrect but instead, start a different kind of pandemic -- a laughter epidemic.

This is my idea for a universal new year’s resolution: more laughter. Make laughter, spread it around, and catch it. Ring in the new year with the ringing of laughter. There’s no charge, no interest fee, no membership fee, no limitations. Let it chime even if there’s no reason.

It’s worth a try, even if it comes in the form of a new year’s resolution. Laugh at me if you will, but I’m good with that … at least you’re laughing.

Happy New Year, everyone!

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

