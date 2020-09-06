Wulff Wisdom: Goat ears and a huckleberry

Born on a damp, chilly night in June, his arrival was absolutely textbook. He was tiny and long-legged; a palomino with white socks and a blaze. His mane and tail were silky champagne-colored curls. I discovered later that his eyes were an unusual dark blue-grey, but there was something else even more unusual about him.
Watching from a non-invasive distance under a brilliant moon and the dim glow of the security light, he appeared from the onset to be healthy, lively and eager to get up. He was quick to balance and stand by himself minutes after birth, and his first baby-horse nicker was clear and strong, although he scared himself a little bit. He nuzzled around the general area of the milk machine (his mother’s udder) and was visibly excited to find what he was looking for. His little curly tail, still wet, switched back and forth as he nursed.
Still, I felt saddened and anxious. The moon floated lazily to the west, and the pale rays of the sun started to poke through the early morning grayness from the east. I could barely breathe and my heart felt heavy. I faced the prospect of having to put this foal down or watch him die.
In the livestock world, there are certain situations that cause newborns an inability to thrive, and they usually die. The term "dummy" is one given to newborns that act "dumb" at birth. Officially called neonatal maladjustment syndrome, the cause of this condition usually involves low oxygen concentrations during the birthing process, which leads to various other issues. They have very weak suck reflex and really have no idea that they have a mother or should be looking for milk. They may stumble about in a dull manner and sleep a lot. Sometimes, they can be saved, but it is exhaustive labor, and difficult to get them to ever learn how to nurse. They can be treated if quickly taken to a veterinarian, but the process is difficult, expensive and too often unsuccessful. It’s more humane to put them down rather than let them suffer only to die anyway.
Most of these situations I’ve seen share another identifiable characteristic: floppy ears. This palomino colt had ears like that of a goat! I dreaded the daylight. I hadn’t approached the mare and foal because it’s not my nature to interfere if things are going well. I had been watching the bonding process of this new arrival for five hours, and everything had been by the book -- but those ears!
I couldn’t wait to get my hands on him. Twenty-four hours seemed like an eternity and the first thing I did was check his sad, floppy little ears. The cartilage that houses the ears (normally) on the topside of the poll was more off to the side and a bit forward. There was absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his ears being offset and in the wrong place.
I’ve foaled hundreds of mares (literally), but this foal -- in my book -- needed a hero. I protectively thwarted all the names my crew was tossing about: Eeyore, Bugs (Bunny), Sad Sack, Billy (goat), Goofy, Dumbo, etc. I made it clear that nobody was allowed to touch his ears or make fun of him or call him names. I was his huckleberry.
He was stellar all through imprinting and initial halter breaking (even though it was hard to keep a halter on him as it kept sliding off his head). I was his protector and he knew it. When he was turned out with the big herd, I made sure he felt safe coming for treats by opening my door and using it as a barrier to keep the other horses away while he ate from his own bucket that I held for him. I (sadly) felt that the other horses made fun of him because he was small and looked different. He was always the first horse to come to the pickup.
He’s grown up now, and in for “big horse” training. He’s gorgeous: rich coppery gold, blonde mane and tail with a bit of silver throughout, four white socks that freckle up to his belly, and a big white blaze that drops down over his jaws and spills white freckles over his face. I’m disgustingly invested in him. He’s smart, but those ears are really deceiving.
I’m eager to watch his progress. So far, the biggest challenge is finding a way to keep his headstall on.
