Wulff Wisdom: Goat ears and a huckleberry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Born on a damp, chilly night in June, his arrival was absolutely textbook. He was tiny and long-legged; a palomino with white socks and a blaze. His mane and tail were silky champagne-colored curls. I discovered later that his eyes were an unusual dark blue-grey, but there was something else even more unusual about him.

Watching from a non-invasive distance under a brilliant moon and the dim glow of the security light, he appeared from the onset to be healthy, lively and eager to get up. He was quick to balance and stand by himself minutes after birth, and his first baby-horse nicker was clear and strong, although he scared himself a little bit. He nuzzled around the general area of the milk machine (his mother’s udder) and was visibly excited to find what he was looking for. His little curly tail, still wet, switched back and forth as he nursed.

Still, I felt saddened and anxious. The moon floated lazily to the west, and the pale rays of the sun started to poke through the early morning grayness from the east. I could barely breathe and my heart felt heavy. I faced the prospect of having to put this foal down or watch him die.