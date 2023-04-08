It’s been a long time since I’ve oiled my favorite bridle reins. I admit in the past I’ve been better at having excuses to skip what should be a semi-annual ritual. But this particular day I picked up the reins longingly and slid them over and through my hands, feeling the darkened leather. The reins have been worn soft and supple. Gazing at the tiny cracks, scratches, divots and other marks of wear, I got lost in the memories that some of the scars conjured up.

As I coiled the reins to hang back up, I noticed my hands, and for the first time I really studied them. Similar to the reins, they are worn and scarred. They are calloused and weathered, with a couple of fingers bent at odd angles. Several are swollen from arthritis and old injuries that told the tale of team roping wrecks, starting young horses, running the calf table, and failed half-hearted attempts to replace broken swather teeth.

There’s a burn scar from a branding, a little chunk missing on the end of one finger from a knife that slipped, and knuckles that might have suffered a bit of damage from busting out a windshield in the midst of a heated lover’s quarrel. A symmetrical burn runs straight across the bottom side of four fingers that were caused by a quick dally gone wrong at a roping that I really, really wanted to emerge victorious, but didn’t.

Scars criss-cross hands and arms left from the sharp points of barbed wire, and welding burns from jumping sparks have left rounded, white indentations. There are deep scrapes from pulling shoes off a horse, and remnant signs of a once dislocated thumb. I think I have broken every one of my fingers at least once, and some twice. Every mark or injury has a story, and every story can bring up a hundred other memories.

These hands have dried a lot of tears—mostly mine—and gently brushed the hands of others as they quivered in fear, defeat, sorrow, and hopelessness. They have grasped the countless hands of friends and family down on their luck, in trouble, in crisis, and in pain and loss. They have high-fived and clapped at a lot of successes, patted a lot of backs in support, and rested on the shoulders of those that needed strengthening.

They’ve sewn stitches into wire cut horses, performed make-shift (but effective) water belly procedures, and coaxed orphan animals into bottle-feeding. They’ve plucked cactus and porcupine quills from dogs and horses, and mastered equine massage. They’ve cleared mucous from the throats, mouths, and noses of newborn animals to allow their first breath after birth. They’ve milked the udders of mares, cows and ewes to collect colostrum and nutrients for their babies too weak to find it themselves. They’ve been jabbed by needles at brandings, slammed into sorting gates and trailer doors, chewed on by sharp-toothed puppies and sucked on by hungry bum lambs and calves. These hands have been stained by scarlet oil, purple lotion, iodine, Kopertox, and bear a few small black powder burns left over from a shotgun round.

Over time the skin has turned crepey and developed small dark spots. They have only had the luxury of two professional manicures in their entire lifetime, and had fingernail polish only as many times as there are fingers.

I call them “ranch hands.”

It’s hard to picture that these coarse, unkempt hands once played the piano, flute and piccolo masterfully. They once possessed the steadiness to create beautiful calligraphy, watercolors, and braid intricate leather and horsehair bracelets. My stiff, crooked fingers have traveled hundreds of miles over the keyboard to connect with others and share the truth and beauty of life and living in Wyoming. Those who long for the grasslands, rodeo arenas, branding pens, and mountain ranges can long trot with me in the crisp fall breeze, or watch new life arrive in the dark quiet of night in the calving barn and lambing pens.

My hands tell my story — the story of how I lived. They reveal my age and imperfections, but also show I have lived a rich, full life.

At one time or another, we’ll wonder what others remember about us. I would hope that I’m thought of in a good way, and remembered for being a good hand, and lending my “ranch hands” when and where they were really needed.