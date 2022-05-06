Wulff Wisdom: Hats off to my feral country girls

The month of May heralds in a number of observances: Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Mother’s Day, just to mention half.

Naturally, the most noted would be Mother’s Day. After all, who would dare to overlook a day honoring motherhood and their influence in society?

Somehow, I managed to escape the bonds of motherhood and the responsibilities involved in raising another human that -- heaven forbid -- might have inherited some of my somewhat feral characteristics.

Mother’s Day is not especially my favorite day. It always falls on a Sunday, and subjects me to some uncomfortable situations. I’ve had to learn to smile politely and take the proffered rose or carnation given to mothers at cafes and restaurants at Sunday breakfast or lunch after church. It’s easier to just accept it rather than try to explain you’d rather they save that one extra flower for someone else.

Perhaps it’s my imagination, but they seem to look at me a bit confused, as if they assume I’m sad because of it or if my simple “Thank you, but I’m not a mother” comment is self-serving. Regardless, it’s awkward and difficult to be gracious and truthful about it at the same time.

Mother’s Day at church makes me uneasy. Mothers are often asked to stand and be acknowledged. There’s been occasions where someone has looked at me curiously as if to say “Why aren’t you standing up? Didn’t you hear?”

There are those who tag me “selfish” for not starting a family, without regard to the circumstances that prevented me from doing so. Apparently, some believe I should consider myself a failure. (l prefer to think I’ve done the world a favor.)

I have no regrets. I’m unencumbered by being defined as a mother and I don’t feel that I’ve missed out on the “most wonderful experience in life.” I haven’t suffered from the lack of fulfillment, and can usually garner a grin by responding with a comeback about being a mother to countless four-legged critters with tails.

But I can tell you this. I have been mightily blessed with a deep kinship to two exceptional young women that, if I were to have daughters, would be my personal blueprints.

Both embody what makes Wyoming women so unique and special. They have no fear, and are far from afraid to push boundaries and pursue goals. They are strong, independent, loving, honest, talented, compassionate, realistic, and intelligent. They brim with common sense. They have a wicked sense of humor, a work ethic, and are valuable team players in any situation.

They are balanced and ripe with youth, spice, sass and class. They listen to my stories, fears, and opinions, and feel safe sharing theirs. I know they will always have my back. They are far more than a friend or a mother would ever want and hope for.

Like most of us, they’ve stumbled over a few hiccups along the way, but through faith, strength, and a set of values instilled by good parenting, they have become what every young woman should be.

They have each chosen good country-raised men. They have blazed trails to their own piece of Wyoming, where they’ve taken the reins to establish homes built on good stewardship principles for both land and livestock. They will build families to raise in the open air of Wyoming to flourish, grow, and continue on with the ethics of agriculture always in the forefront. They are cowboys, only girls.

They have a beautiful, graceful grit that is both powerful and inspiring.

They’re tough. They care deeply about their animals and are loyal and loving caregivers, mentors, and partners.

They are an incredible blessing. They’ve brought an element to my life that I never realized I needed or wanted. Now, I wonder what I’d ever do without either of them.

I can ride along on their fiercely independent, sometimes wild journey and through them, relive my own journey that followed in nobody’s footsteps other than mine.

Hats off, Shannon and Georgie, for being the closest thing to daughters that I will ever have, garnished richly with the gems of friendship and sisterhood that glitters like gold. I didn’t earn it, and I didn’t have to do any of the hard work.

To the real mothers out there: Happy Mother’s Day! Your job may not have been easy, but it sure has blessed past, present, and future generations of Wyoming cowboys … and cowgirls.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

