Wulff Wisdom: Hindsight from a polo saddle

Shorter, cooler days mark the season I call the “slowdown” season. Leaves are turning, most of the hard summer work is done and winter preparations are underway.

It’s time to bring the saddles and bridles in to the mudroom for cleaning and oiling. They’ve survived another year, and it’s time for even the inanimate elements of our lives to have a rest.

With that in mind, I was surprised as I stepped out into the warm sun on the deck to find my husband soaping up his saddle. The cat was napping on one of the deck chairs, and the dog was contentedly lying under the same chair, watching Richard as he stepped through the applications needed to keep tack in good condition.

It was curious that he picked this time to do it, but it was also curious as to why he had chosen his polo saddle instead of his stock saddle. I teased him by laughing “Planning on playing some polo today?”

He answered gruffly, wiping his forehead with his sleeve. “No. I just can’t throw my stock saddle up on a horse anymore.”

“Why not?” (Inquiring minds wanted to know.)

“Because it’s too damn heavy for me to lift sometimes.” I chuckled, but understood the frustration in his voice. Parkinson’s Disease is encroaching on his independence and capabilities with the passing of time.

It was happening to both of us. Where once our strongest traits were strength and balance, we found our minds saying “Let’s do this!” and our bodies saying “Oh, hell no. Not today.”

It takes a lot of courage and determination to get older. The physical struggles have a ripple effect that start changing everything in us and around us on a daily basis. We may joke and tease each other about it, but inside, it hurts to feel the “no can do” reality of aging.

Later in the day, Richard came and sat in my office, coffee in hand, and began to reminisce about the images that crossed his mind as he cleaned and oiled his saddle … his glory days.

Richard played professional polo for 18 years. That polo saddle had been with him all over the world. He talked about the horses that it had girthed, the world class polo players that had sat on it, trying out his polo ponies or having a lesson. He talked about the airports it had been carried through and the flights it had flown. It had been on the backs of some of the finest polo ponies and galloped across the richest polo grounds in the world. It had served in international championships and matches in some of polo’s most prestigious tournaments.

Now, it was a lowly, seldom-used polo saddle living a humble life in a Wyoming tack room with old work harness, stock saddles, worn ropes and smelly saddle pads.

Oh, but what a life that saddle has led! If it could talk, what stories it could tell. But that’s the problem with those inanimate objects -- they’ll hold your secrets forever, but aren’t able to convey the rich moments of star-spangled, unbridled victory.

Chapters in our lives are slowly closing, and we spend a lot of time wistfully reminiscing, sometimes laughing and sometimes tearing up. Between Richard and I, the majority of the stories revolve around horses, cows, dogs and always Wyoming.

When one stops to think about it, at least in our viewpoints, we are richly blessed and exceedingly grateful for what we’ve experienced, learned and earned. We feel wealthy -- a bit crippled up and weatherworn -- but wealthy and (mostly) satisfied and content. So far, it’s been a good ride, in spite of the bumps, bruises, cold-backed horses and the “oh-I-wish-I-had-videoed-that” moments.

Thinking about the polo saddle made me consider the things it’s seen and the places it’s been. Maybe I’m a little bit jealous, even though I basically prefer staying home and hanging out with my dogs and horses. Still, there are places I’d like to see, provided I could be home in time for chores.

I may have misplaced envy, however. After all, regardless of where that very distinct polo saddle has traveled and what it’s seen, it had only had one basic job.

Think about that. It had one job. The “rear view” of a saddle’s seat couldn’t be that great all the time.