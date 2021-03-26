Wulff Wisdom: Honoring the forgotten

As valiant young soldiers they feared they would die and feared they would kill. Many still harbor that fear today. Most didn’t know why they were sent to that place called Vietnam, but they went because they were told to. They fought for their lives and our freedom, often with little or no food, water, ammo, or rest. They fought against the environment as well: venomous snakes, insects, sweltering heat, cold rain, scorpions, and more.

They had been sent on the senior trip from hell. Many weren’t the same when they returned. Friends and family seemed strangely distant. It was as if they hadn’t been there at all, and no one wanted to hear about the thousands that had bled or died … or how alone they felt. Sadly, they were neglected, rejected, spurned, and treated disrespectfully upon the return to their homeland. It was befitting of their courage and sacrifices.

What makes the Vietnam veteran different is something understood by them, but not so much by the rest of us. The average infantryman serving during World War II saw around 40 days of combat in four years. Much of their time was spent trying to get from one battlefield to another. The average infantryman in Vietnam saw about 240 days of combat in one year, due to the mobility of the helicopter.

More than two out of three of those who served in Vietnam were volunteers, most of them 21 and under

61% of those killed were younger than 21, with 5 being only 16

58,148 men lost their lives, with more than 1,600 Americans still unaccounted for

75,000 severally disabled and 23,214 100% disabled

5,283 lost limbs, with 1,081 multiple amputations

Since 1975 there are three times as many Vietnam veterans that have died by suicide than were killed in the war—more than 150,000. There are more than 271,000 Vietnam Veterans that have full PTSD and/or TBI. The psychological nightmare for these warriors rages on decades after the last soldier left Vietnam. The war ended but our warriors are still fighting the battle.

In 2013, a bill was introduced authorizing the President to annually issue a proclamation designating March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day, honoring and recognizing the contributions of veterans who served in Vietnam during war and peace. We should honor and respect ALL our veterans every day.

Every day these heroes step forward in respect and support for the new generations of young soldiers. Their fervent wish is to never again allow what happened to them happen to another brave warrior.

When asked what Vietnam veterans would wish from America, the response is nearly always the same: “We just hope that America doesn’t forget about us.”

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0