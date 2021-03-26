Wulff Wisdom: Honoring the forgotten

On March 29, 1973, the last of the American soldiers serving in Vietnam left that war-torn country. Most of them, as they flew “The Freedom Bird” over the expanse of ocean to return home, wondered how they would adapt back into society after witnessing the atrocities of that war. Some of them wondered; was the Vietnam War even real?
What they had left behind in the sweltering jungles and muddy rice paddies — much of it still soaked with American blood — was the innocence of their youth.
Was it real? It would be best to ask those men that lived closer to death than those of us that never served. Those who spent nights shivering in muddy, bloody foxholes; ate chloroquine but ended up with malaria anyway; and received vaccinations against disease, but to this day have diseases that still can’t be diagnosed. Those young soldiers were constantly outnumbered by a ghostly enemy that crawled out from the ground like ants, dropped from the trees, and eerily manifested from the murky jungle and implemented unthinkable warfare.
The once carefree, aspiring youth eagerly embarking on their bright future were swiftly yanked up out of “the world.” Their hair was buzzed off, and they were subjected to demoralization and denigration, then thrown a rifle and taught to kill. They were flown to a foreign country, dropped off, and told to put in their time. Their dreams, goals, families, girlfriends, pets and jobs were all left behind. Their lives as young adults ended there. Many came home hard, exhausted men of war; physically and mentally wounded, calloused, and maimed.
As valiant young soldiers they feared they would die and feared they would kill. Many still harbor that fear today. Most didn’t know why they were sent to that place called Vietnam, but they went because they were told to. They fought for their lives and our freedom, often with little or no food, water, ammo, or rest. They fought against the environment as well: venomous snakes, insects, sweltering heat, cold rain, scorpions, and more.
They had been sent on the senior trip from hell. Many weren’t the same when they returned. Friends and family seemed strangely distant. It was as if they hadn’t been there at all, and no one wanted to hear about the thousands that had bled or died … or how alone they felt. Sadly, they were neglected, rejected, spurned, and treated disrespectfully upon the return to their homeland. It was befitting of their courage and sacrifices.
What makes the Vietnam veteran different is something understood by them, but not so much by the rest of us. The average infantryman serving during World War II saw around 40 days of combat in four years. Much of their time was spent trying to get from one battlefield to another. The average infantryman in Vietnam saw about 240 days of combat in one year, due to the mobility of the helicopter.
- More than two out of three of those who served in Vietnam were volunteers, most of them 21 and under
- 61% of those killed were younger than 21, with 5 being only 16
- 58,148 men lost their lives, with more than 1,600 Americans still unaccounted for
- 75,000 severally disabled and 23,214 100% disabled
- 5,283 lost limbs, with 1,081 multiple amputations
- Since 1975 there are three times as many Vietnam veterans that have died by suicide than were killed in the war—more than 150,000. There are more than 271,000 Vietnam Veterans that have full PTSD and/or TBI. The psychological nightmare for these warriors rages on decades after the last soldier left Vietnam. The war ended but our warriors are still fighting the battle.
- In 2013, a bill was introduced authorizing the President to annually issue a proclamation designating March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day, honoring and recognizing the contributions of veterans who served in Vietnam during war and peace. We should honor and respect ALL our veterans every day.
- Every day these heroes step forward in respect and support for the new generations of young soldiers. Their fervent wish is to never again allow what happened to them happen to another brave warrior.
- When asked what Vietnam veterans would wish from America, the response is nearly always the same: “We just hope that America doesn’t forget about us.”
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.