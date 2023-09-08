It’s been said that from a mountain of despair rises a stone of hope, and that hope is being able to see light despite the darkness. That might seem like a lot to wrap one’s head around, but few events explain those phrases more than the tragic events that took place one beautiful, clear morning in September of 2001.

Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that changed everything in America. The ripple effect from those incidents extend far beyond what we know even now, 23 years later.

There are thousands of stories of survivors from the terrorist attacks on America — the Twin Towers, Pentagon, World Trade Center — Ground Zero. The indelible images, smells, sounds, and horrible dread lives forever in the memories of those that did survive. Among those are the lucky ones that, due to a seemingly trivial circumstance, were prevented from arriving at their destination in the vicinity of the attacks, or in any of the buildings themselves: the coffee spilled on a shirt, the car that wouldn’t start, a missed bus, an urgent call from a family member, a lover’s quarrel … hundreds of happenstance stories.

From the ashes and dust of the catastrophic disaster rose unparalleled patriotism, humility, heroism, and generosity. More importantly, hope emerged from the devastation in extraordinary ways. One story of survival is less known, but it sparked a remarkable, far-reaching impact that has grown every year since.

Almost a month after the terrorist attacks, a single, extensively damaged victim was found buried in the rubble. With trunk blackened and burned, roots and limbs broken and charred, a solitary Callery pear tree was pulled from the ruins by rescue and recovery workers. Several workers helping to clear debris from the site couldn’t bring themselves to throw the remains of the tree on a truck to be taken away with tons of trash, dumped and destroyed. Though the tree appeared dead, it became entrusted to the care of the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation and the Arthur Ross Nursery in the Bronx. The Callery pear tree was painstakingly nursed to health and miraculously developed new, smooth limbs that extended out from the gnarled stump. It created a remarkable visible demarcation between past and present. The bedraggled tree thrived!

The tree was returned to the Memorial in 2010, only to become threatened once again when a March Nor’easter uprooted it. It was set upright, and vigilance and care restored it once more. In April of that year, the scarred tree erupted with beautiful white blossoms, and the tree became known as the Survivor Tree. It was replanted on the Memorial grounds in December of that year.

The National 9/11 Memorial officially opened in 2011, the tenth anniversary of the attacks. Since, the Survivor Tree has become a visitor favorite. Thousands of visitors enjoy watching as the tree’s leaves change and fall, bursting forth in the spring with fragrant white blossoms. The tree became appropriately symbolic of survival, resilience, and rebirth. But the pear tree’s remarkable story doesn’t end there.

As is normal for healthy trees, the Survivor Tree became prolific with hundreds of seedlings. In 2013, 421 seedlings were taken to John Browne High School in Flushing, and were tended by students of the agriculture program. The seedlings developed into strong, healthy saplings.

In the spirit of displaying compassion and hope, the 9/11 Memorial donates saplings from the Survivor Tree to communities that have endured unspeakable tragedies. The saplings, each donning a memorial medallion, are planted at memorials, parks, and communities in honor of the victims of atrocities all over the world. Each one shares a comforting message of remembrance — a beautiful and enduring reminder that healing is possible with time, hope and unity.

Today, the Survivor Tree stands out from the rest of the trees established at the National 9/11 Memorial. It proudly embodies the spirit and strength of a nation. In the spring, it’s the first to bud and the last to lose its leaves in the fall.

The Survivor Tree presents a lesson: one that tells us beautiful, living things can rise from deadly, toxic ruins like Ground Zero, and shares hope and unity around the world. Its saplings continue to thrive: symbols of hope and resilience, and reassures us that life goes on, even after a terrible tragedy and unimaginable loss.

Hope is something that you can give yourself and others. We have the power to choose it over despair.