From my vantage point, shafts of golden sunlight pierce through the timber, infusing the lush meadow grass with warm highlights and splashes of bright yellow. Flowers in subtle pastels sway in the soft morning air. The earth offers up music via birds singing and calling to one another, the cheerful gurgle of the small creek as it spills over the rocks, and the sighs of the breeze through the trees.

Many miles away to the north beyond the tree line, the blue and purple mountaintops stretch upwards to a clear blue sky. Obscured from the pristine beauty of the summit lies jungles of humanity cemented in towns, cities and suburbs waking up to another day with its challenges, victories, losses, chaos, joy, and complex living.

With my old soul in a faster-than-the-speed of light, ever-changing world, this is where I long to be. From the comfortable seat on a soft eyed, sure footed horse, there isn’t one single sign of civilization … and it is both humbling and breathtaking.

Some of us wrestle daily trying to make sense of today’s world. Regardless of theories, history, perspective and expertise, simple common sense seems to be diminishing. So many people today don’t consider a man’s word credible. Small town values are often mocked. We worry about offending someone, and rather than be accused of misgendering, it’s easier to say nothing even at the risk of being rude or unfriendly. The meanings of words are being altered and faith is castigated. Voices are being silenced while the caterwaul of others fill the air with deafening choruses.

The world seems backward, but high above the concrete and canyons, the eagles soar and clean wind carries freedom through the timber. The claws of technology can’t permeate the quietude. From atop the mountain the sounds of dissension and discord can’t be heard, and the roar of engines, motors, and mouths are muzzled. There are no whistles, sirens, or alarms. The clutter of the mind gradually settles down in the quiet like the particles in a snow globe, and begin to filter and funnel to nothingness. All that’s left is open space, free of unending echoes and friction. The mind has an opportunity to rest, reset, and heal itself.

It’s a beautiful thing — this time and this place. Far above the power plays and verbal jousting, elevated beyond the reach of the deafening noise and endless dissonance, nature endows its peace to fall gently over fatigued shoulders and serenity to flow into the heart, body and soul. The openness sprawls in restorative emptiness. In the golden gleam of the high mountain meadow there’s room to breathe and an unhindered opportunity to close jaded eyes from pandemonium, and simply BE.

My horse’s hooves sweep through the belly-high grass toward the end of the meadow where a game trail winds down the west side of the mountain. He rolls the copper cricket on his bit and drops his head, soft and relaxed. His ears flick back and forth and the beat of his hooves, along with the cadenced sway of his body is pacifying. My mind is blissfully blank. Surely heaven is like this.

Around the world there are important men and women making important decisions that affect all our lives. Board rooms and situation rooms are heated with weighty issues at hand. Medical operating rooms are dealing directly with life and death, and justice centers and courtrooms have the capability of changing history with a single drop of the gavel, and teachers stand before young, impressionable youth that will someday be leaders of our country.

Could better decisions be made in the uncluttered space of a mountain meadow? Would there be more temperance and less greed with clearer thinking?

The earth presents the resolutions to fundamental wisdom. It’s difficult for many to find, especially those who don’t desire to see it.

But to those of us that have discovered the sanctity of the vast open spaces, whether they be mountain, grassland, ocean, or endless blue sky, we are blessed with the key of clear thinking and full hearts.

It just takes a horse with a soft, kind eye, and a leisurely stride through nature’s welcoming, open doors — all from the best seat in the house.

We are all in need of a place to retreat where the endless noise of the world can’t find us, and life becomes quiet enough for the soul to speak … and be heard.