Wulff Wisdom: I'm a ranch snob

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a confession to make. I’m a ranch snob.

Many of us probably are. Some will own up to it; others maybe not. Regardless, we most likely come by it honestly — and that’s by the way we were raised.

We all have our educated opinions using personal experience why we prefer Herefords over Angus, or Chevys over Fords, why we prefer banding lambs to docking tails, and why we have a penchant for the rope-and-wrestle method on branding day over using a calf table. There are many options, preferences, likes and dislikes, but for the most part, I bet most folks will lean hard toward the way that they learned it: the way that their dad did it.

Being a ranch snob can be hard when you get older. There are times when your mind neglects to make allowances for the onset of decrepitude. Our creaky attempts to accomplish what we’ve always done easily becomes inept. Having to ask for help is humiliating. The wear and tear in the body perpetuates itself, yet the most difficult part is this: there’s no cure for the damage it does to one’s pride and independence.