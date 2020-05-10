Wulff Wisdom: I'm a ranch snob

I have a confession to make. I’m a ranch snob.
Many of us probably are. Some will own up to it; others maybe not. Regardless, we most likely come by it honestly — and that’s by the way we were raised.
We all have our educated opinions using personal experience why we prefer Herefords over Angus, or Chevys over Fords, why we prefer banding lambs to docking tails, and why we have a penchant for the rope-and-wrestle method on branding day over using a calf table. There are many options, preferences, likes and dislikes, but for the most part, I bet most folks will lean hard toward the way that they learned it: the way that their dad did it.
Being a ranch snob can be hard when you get older. There are times when your mind neglects to make allowances for the onset of decrepitude. Our creaky attempts to accomplish what we’ve always done easily becomes inept. Having to ask for help is humiliating. The wear and tear in the body perpetuates itself, yet the most difficult part is this: there’s no cure for the damage it does to one’s pride and independence.
At some point, your value is lost. You talk the talk but can’t walk the walk, so the up-and-comers of today (the young adults) don’t think you know what you’re talking about. After all, you’re driving the pickup while they’re riding a half-broke colt. They’re opening the gate because it takes you too long to get out, get lined up to walk to the gate and give it a couple of tries before that half-mile of fence is stretched enough to open it. Then it’s back to the pickup, drive through and repeat the process.
By now, the hotshots are long gone and dedicated to the art of showing how they do it. The faster, the better — something that seldom works with livestock. Eager to jump in and take over (just like I was when I was that age), they impatiently grab up the irons or the fence pliers, banders, knives and keys to the four-wheeler and practically run the old folks over because we’re too slow. Sure that our reaction time isn’t up to par, they want to take over the gate sorting, convinced that a few athletic maneuvers can override the time-proven ability to read a cow and prevent her from blasting through the gate back to her calf.
Getting freight-trained by livestock is entertaining when you’re young. You just get up, laugh it off and wipe the green snot off your shirt and manure off your pants. Getting steamrolled when you have a few years under your belt loses all its entertainment value and interrupts the work process. Then everyone has to stop, run over to help you up and sometimes pull out the phone to dial 911.
That definitely puts a damper on an otherwise good day.
Take branding, for example. Branding day duties change as we age. It takes a few years to work up the ranks to earn the right to run the irons, rope or sort off your horse. Your job becomes prestigious. Over time, your functionality regresses and you’re invited to sit on the fence and watch everyone else have all the fun, while in your head you’re thinking “Ha! I saw that wreck coming!”
I relished the sense of accomplishment. I felt satisfied and fulfilled being tired, sunburned, bruised and smelling like a branding fire. A rope burn was a trophy.
At one time I was in demand. Nowadays, I won’t be asked to do anything (unless it’s to cook) and I can guarantee that anybody brave enough to ask me to do that deserves the result of what they eat. My reputation depends on that.
Herefords were starting to lose their popularity about the time I got my third Chevy pickup paid off. A new generation was starting to take up the reins on the family ranches, and history was changing. It didn’t take me with it.
My husband says that I shouldn’t set expectations on others, and that I should accept — gracefully — how things are these days. But I’m going to have to swallow a lot of pride to load up in his Ford pickup, drive to a branding where I have no job assigned and look at black cows all day. I know my dad would raise his eyebrows.
One thing that won’t ever change is this: they’ll not be seeing me in the kitchen.
