Wulff Wisdom: In praise of ranch dads

Carefully framed and displayed on the piano in my living room, there are five photos that are my favorites. The photos are the old black-and-white type, printed on glossy paper, the kind with the fancy scrolled edges. These photos are priceless to me, because they are photos of me with my dad.
I was two years old in the first, standing outside an old pickup with the door swung open. My dad is watching me watch the cows come to the salt that had been put out. I might have been three years old in another, sitting with him on a hill overlooking the badlands pasture below. A small crested point juts out behind us that eagles often used as a lookout point. Another is me sitting by my dad on a sandstone outcrop next to a reservoir that watered our cattle during the summer. It’s obvious that it was a pretty serious discussion: his hat is tipped back, his finger pointed and his left hand is resting on his hip. I’m looking down, hands folded in my lap. I was probably five. There are two more photos of us branding calves. I was in my late teens. We’re using a calf table because there was only the two of us branding 50 or more head of calves. In the background is the silhouette of Laramie Peak, the hills and bluffs to the south — the ones I have looked at every day for 68 years.
My dad was a rancher, farmer and a field representative for the Standard Oil Company back in the 1940s. He operated the Standard Oil Bulk Station for what seemed like forever. I remember the crude-oiled floor of the little wooden building that served as his office. It had a curved, varnished pine shelf high in the far corner that displayed two lead horses. One was a palomino and the other was a black. They had leather saddles and reins made of chain. I must have galloped those two horses a thousand miles on the old white, chipped desk.
When he came home from work he always smelled of oil, grease and gasoline. But I remember best his wool-lined corduroy coat that smelled of hay, horses, cows and Old Spice.
Growing up I spent hours watching my dad intently, trying to imitate his every move. I would see his footprints in the snow, or in the dirt around the barns, and I would try to walk in those footsteps, leaving my little footprints on top of his. When I got older, I still matched my footsteps in his, but I fail miserably in keeping all the admirable qualities I saw daily in my dad.
There’s a saying to “treat the janitor with as much respect as you would the president,” and my dad lived this. He instilled the importance of how to treat folks, how to respect and steward the land and the livestock on it.
It may be cliché in the agricultural industry that hard work equals success. It might be cliché, but it’s also true. My dad was the perfect example of that. Regardless of the season or the circumstances involved in just being, the work is never, ever done. All the same, we were fortunate to live an agricultural lifestyle, and it’s our job to be shepherds of all that entails.
By nature, I am a pragmatist. I’m the one that will point out the one-in-a-hundred chance why something might not work. But Dad taught me that sometimes you just have to stop thinking about it and do something about it. Not everything will work out, but you have to start somewhere. He’d also say that if you don’t know what to do, it’s best to do nothing. It was his way of saying to simply trust God, and He will have the answer for you.
The essence of agriculture is that sometimes things will go wrong — not for the lack of knowledge, dedication or passion — but just because that’s how it works. My dad taught me that you have to move on, try again and never give up. I had to work especially hard on that lesson when he died. I was 29 years old.
I feel so fortunate to have grown up with a dad that shared his passion for this life with me. On Father’s Day — and every day, really — I hope we can all reflect and celebrate the qualities learned from hard-working ranch dads everywhere.
I am grateful for my father’s lessons. He might be gone, but I’m still learning.
