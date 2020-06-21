Wulff Wisdom: In praise of ranch dads

I was two years old in the first, standing outside an old pickup with the door swung open. My dad is watching me watch the cows come to the salt that had been put out. I might have been three years old in another, sitting with him on a hill overlooking the badlands pasture below. A small crested point juts out behind us that eagles often used as a lookout point. Another is me sitting by my dad on a sandstone outcrop next to a reservoir that watered our cattle during the summer. It’s obvious that it was a pretty serious discussion: his hat is tipped back, his finger pointed and his left hand is resting on his hip. I’m looking down, hands folded in my lap. I was probably five. There are two more photos of us branding calves. I was in my late teens. We’re using a calf table because there was only the two of us branding 50 or more head of calves. In the background is the silhouette of Laramie Peak, the hills and bluffs to the south — the ones I have looked at every day for 68 years.