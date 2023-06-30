Even at its very best, life can be a tough journey. It’s all we have, so it should be rewarding in spite of the times we get tripped up. Most importantly, we’d like to leave this world a better place for us having been in it, and we don’t want to feel any regrets at the end.

As we age, we can become somewhat disengaged with the things happening around us — in fact, it can become our intent. Over time, we’ve lost our tolerance of frivolous, trite things. We have experienced first-hand the failures of certain ideas and initiatives, confident that someone younger and ambitious is going to try them again anyway.

Most of us are aware that hard times are upon us and this great country we live in. Division, miscommunication and unpredictability gives us good reason to feel overwhelmed and depressed. It’s challenging to find the best way to deal with it all and still help others in spite of themselves, and it’s tougher as the years stack up.

When I find myself entertaining those hopeless moments, I seek serenity to gather my thoughts, clear the cobwebs from my head, and have a chat with God and maybe my dad, who is in heaven with Him. In the peace of that special place, I ponder, reflect, and daydream. Things will eventually find an order.

The place is a little pond: the sole water source for our livestock in a 1,400 acre pasture. A few mid-size cottonwood trees skirt two edges, with willows dotted among them. Birds and other wildlife visit year round as it’s secluded and the water is fresh and sweet. It’s a quiet, peaceful oasis situated down at the base of a wide, sandy draw with rounded hills on three sides.

One afternoon, I sat in the sun and soft grass next to the pond, soaking in the warmth and quiet. Nature was working its magic and had began to calm and soothe my worries. But then I noticed some ripples reaching out from a small mound of cattails about four feet from the bank. Closer inspection revealed a struggling meadowlark trying to get out of the water. One leg had become entrapped in some netting; she was exhausted and cold. I gathered her up, freed her foot, and set her out on the bank of the pond in the sun to rest, get dry and warm, and go about her life.

Like the meadowlark, we all get into bad situations sometimes. Lucky for the her, I had showed up at just the right time. My dad always said that if you see someone drowning, you should jump in the water to save them (even if you can’t swim). But with the way things are in society nowadays, we are skittish about getting involved, and so we stand and watch as our country sinks. It’s harder when we are older. Sometimes the backlash and resistance we receive isn’t worth the effort.

As years advance, we contemplate more and more on this process called aging. It’s not pleasant to think about growing old but somehow we need to wrap our minds around it and accept it and make the best out of it that we can.

My dad used to chuckle “Death is the number one killer in the world.” Then he would say how silly health nuts were going to feel someday lying in a hospital dying of nothing. “Take the risk to help somebody, even if it means someone else is going to disagree.”

Some days I wish I was away from all the guilt of knowing what a tangled up mess this world seems to be. But as I step through the complicated days of the present, I think more about who I’m supposed to be. I might feel put together for the most part, but messed up at the same time. There’s so much that I feel I could and should have done better.

Standing at the edge of the pond, hoping that the meadowlark didn’t drown was not going to save her. I had to take the initiative and get wet. As usual, my dad was right: standing there worrying and wringing your hands won’t make any problem go away. You have to do something, even if it’s wrong.

Maybe it’s about time we jump in the water and do something. Once you learn how to swim, you can still swim at any age with an effective purpose.