“What the hell are you doing!?!” The young man shrieked and frantically waved his arms, stomping like a petulant child as his voice pierced through the quietness of the little pasture where we had just sorted off a first-calf heifer having difficulty delivering her calf.

We had options. We could work her through the neighbor’s cows to the neighbor’s chute, or avoid the confusion completely and take her straight down the road to our place. He hadn’t indicated which way he had chosen.

My head swung around and I looked at him the same way a mad, cornered mama cow with a new calf would have looked. I glared, stunned and fuming. We’d had a conversation about this once before. Had I changed today and morphed into a dumb girl that knew nothing? I guess I needed to hone up on my mental telepathy skills.

Colorful words wanted to jump out of my mouth and were burning blisters behind my clenched lips. Of all people, this young man knew how I felt about being dissed about my place, property, and livestock. He’d broken the protocol he had agreed to some time ago.

I turned to my husband in disbelief. He said quietly and calmly, “Just go. Don’t say anything, let’s just go. It’s his cow.”

When it comes to reading livestock, it goes without saying that ranch-raised women undeniably have the upper hand. After all, women have been experts at body language for decades, and being capable of reading animals is no exception. If anything, it’s men they find difficult to read, but at the same time it’s usually not that important in the first place. I knew what I was doing.

I’m no stranger to this problem. For some reason, certain folks have a hard time associating agriculture with women, and don’t weigh the sacrifices some of us make to stay on the ranch. They don’t think about the number of women that work another job in town just to help make ends meet. It’s because of us that a small operation can afford a few lick tubs in the winter, the tractor parts, a higher quality feed, and a ribeye every once in awhile.

We are the ones that will spend the weekend moving livestock, fixing fence, or shouldering a night shift during calving and lambing. We’re the ones that have the patience to coax a cold, shivering newborn to suck after bringing it to the house to a bathtub of warm water to get its body warmed up, and then clean up after it until it’s strong enough to be returned to its mama.

It’s usually because of us that there’s hot, fresh coffee first thing in the morning, with biscuits and gravy left steaming in the pan while we’re out doing the morning chores.

We wait for a quiet time when everyone else is busy elsewhere to halter-break the weanling filly and start groundwork with the three-year-old gelding. We’re the ones working the gate while sorting cattle and the only one in the branding pen that knows how to do every task required there. But we also acknowledge the value of filling in the gaps and jump in head first wherever we’re needed even though we’d much rather rope.

We don’t mind having date nights postponed or vacation plans tossed aside because the haying isn’t done, or having to cancel our appointment at the hairdresser’s because the cows got out in the neighbor’s field.

Maybe our lives are filled with a few broken promises, endless laundry, extra chores and dirty dishes, but we wouldn’t change it for anything.

You might not see the little manure stains on our good Wranglers, or the duct tape patching the tears in our chore coats. You won’t see the tears we cry when we’ve just put down our favorite mare, or buried the old dog in the meadow under the cottonwood where there are others buried.

But still, we are the backbone of an industry that is predominantly led by men. We love the land and livestock, and we’re passionate and right about the lifestyle. We’re loyal and dedicated to it regardless of how others may snub us for it.

Women are the backbone of farming and ranching. Women depict an unbridled grace in an often unforgiving world that can bring mere men down to their knees. Somehow we are tougher, stronger, unrelenting, and determined.

And what a beautiful, fulfilling future that gives us.