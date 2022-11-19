Wulff Wisdom: Kind treatment and fair chances

I still hear the echo: “No papers, nothing fancy. She’s just a ranch horse.”

Every time I hear that I want to punch whoever said it. I’ve always had good AQHA horses and spent a lot of time and money raising and training them right. They have all the bells and whistles to go with the papers, but still, some of the best horses I’ve ever had barely squeaked by with a brand inspection or bill of sale to their name.

One was a bay mare I came across at the sale barn. She spent all day moving horses from their pens to the sale ring and back after they sold. Rawboned, coarse, and big-footed, she pounded the pavement in the hot sun for over eight hours that day. Her rider was on the heavy side and heavy-handed to boot. He’d lean over to unlatch the gates, and she would push them open or closed with her neck and chest. She ignored his mistreatment and went about her work seriously, unaffected by his actions. She knew her job.

The mare caught my eye as soon as I stepped foot in the alleyway. Her mane and tail hadn’t seen a brush for years, and her head was a bit crude. She didn’t possess the kind of eye I prefer, but what I noticed most about her was her carriage. She carried herself proudly; neck arched and nose tucked. She picked up her feet and moved like a dressage horse.

During the day, I went out to the pens a few times to see if any of the horses I was interested in were in the lineup to the ring. I would meet her headed up the alleyway with another horse every time I went out. Toward the middle of the afternoon, I noticed her standing in a tight little pen next to the sale barn where the hot sun reflected off the barn. She was still saddled and bridled. I hesitated at the fence for a moment, and she swung her head around and looked at me, uninterested. I spoke to her, but she just moved her hind end around and blocked me.

I sat at the sale that day without putting a bid on a single horse. When the sale started to shut down, people began to line up at the office to do their paperwork, chattering and shuffling around. Over the din, I barely heard the auctioneer call out “Last one, folks! No papers and nothing fancy. She’s just a ranch horse.”

The bay mare strutted in the ring, sporting wet, sweaty saddle and cinch marks. She tossed her head and pawed, wanting to roll in the dirty sawdust, but the ring man made her move around instead. Nobody was paying any attention. She tossed her head defiantly and circled the ring regally. A minute later the gavel went down at the auctioneer’s “Sold!”

Yup. I had bought “just a ranch horse.” To this day she was one of the best horses I ever had. The brand inspection stated “mare,” the sale papers said “gelding,” and the seller didn’t care at all about her. He told me he threw her in at the last minute because he was sick of her “jigging” all the time, claiming she was “beating him to death.” I paid $155 for her.

For years after that, she was the one that did all the dirty jobs. She was totally without fear. She never tired. Her whole heart was in anything I asked of her. She did the hard, ugly work that I never asked my “good” horses to do. I never babied her. She never expected kind treatment, but she got it because she deserved the same as my “good” horses.

Horse owners know that a $25,000 all-star can turn into a $500 pasture ornament in the blink of an X-ray. This horse wasn’t sick a single day. The only time she saw a vet was when a horned cow came up the rope and hooked her open to the tune of 17 stitches, and when I had her put down 20 years later. She was 33.

Horses don’t understand monetary value, but they do understand kind treatment and fair chances. They know how you make them feel, and you can never put a price on a horse’s heart or soul, even if they are “just a ranch horse” … or maybe especially if they are.