Wulff Wisdom: Leave with your heart full

The lighting of candles has represented a number of things for thousands of years. Much of it is faith-based, but the less complicated significance is merely light, warmth and comfort.

Throughout history, fire has an enduring tradition used by ancient civilizations even before the existence of Judaism and Christianity. The soft, glowing light of a burning candle represented respect for the dead and provided comfort for those who mourned. It served as an affirming power of light. Poets have often compared the flickering flames to the uncertainties of life. The extinguishing of the flame was symbolic of death.

Lighting a candle symbolizes many things to many walks of life, faiths, ceremonies, events, and celebrations, like forms of sacrifice, solidarity, commemorations, extensions of prayer, the presence of Christ as the light of the world and the celebration of birthdays and anniversaries. The single flame of a solitary candle can be a very powerful, comforting and meaningful element.

All of these things mulled around in my mind as I gazed at the small, quivering flame atop a bark-covered candle in our kitchen window. I lit the candle the night before after learning about the passing of a dear friend. Blowing the candle out was a little sad, but as I watched the delicate mist-like smoke drift languidly into nothingness, I thought about the Bible verse In the book of James that says “For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”

How uncertain is life and the forces of fate! Life is so fleeting, like the vanishing mist. The lighting of a candle symbolizes the brevity of life and the hope of those left behind to brighten a sad, dark time.

In a few days, friends and family will once again gather to remember someone they care deeply about. Arrangements will be made and the preparations — the choosing of songs and verses, writing of the eulogy, who will officiate and deliver the message, funeral programs, the obituary and who will participate in the service will be decided. The expressions of love and kindness through cards, calls, food, flowers, visits and memorials will fall about like the leaves of autumn. There will be tears, hugs, words of support and hopefully, a few random smiles and laughter as special memories are shared.

After the service, we will endure the long line of greeting and condolences for the family, mingle among those in attendance, and eventually break off into small groups to settle around tables. We’ll reminisce with people that we haven’t seen for months, or possibly years. We might have a beer and toast the life of our friend, or we’ll have a shot in honor and remembrance. We’ll sit and reminisce until the crowd begins to thin out, and as we go our separate ways we promise that we won’t wait for somebody to die before we get together again to visit and catch up with each other’s lives. We’ll return to our respective homes subdued, dewy-eyed and a bit melancholy.

Once we get home, we might light the candle for one more night.

The first step in the grieving process is to show that you remember them and want to honor them. Whether you do so at home, in a church or through a website, the goal remains the same: to think about that person that will be missed. It’s a sweet expression of caring for those suffering this loss along with you.

We can’t overlook the value of the smallest of gestures. Truth be known, there’s really so little one can do to show how much you care and how much you want to comfort those who grieve. But when a friend or relative is grieving for a loved one, don’t try to explain; just be there with them. Comfort, console and weep with them. Simply “being there,” and sharing good thoughts, happy memories or the impact this individual had in your life gives great encouragement and assurance to those left behind.

Pick up that promise you made at the last funeral, and every once in awhile call up a friend or family member and visit. Meet for coffee or drinks. Remember how precipitous life is.

Death can be an incomprehensible, devastating experience to those left behind. The heart still cries even after all the rationalizations and explanations. Life marches on. Live it, and make sure your heart is full when you leave.