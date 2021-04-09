Wulff Wisdom: Listen for the sound of the chain gang

My father loved teams. I’m not talking about baseball, football, basketball teams and the like, although he enjoyed his sports as much as most men.
I’m speaking about teams of work horses; tacked up with stitched, well-oiled harness with shiny hardware that clinked, sparkled and jingled as the team of matched horses effortlessly pulled a rebuilt buckboard along the road for one of Dad’s jaunts. Once in awhile, my friends from school would be invited to join us, and would sit in the back with legs swinging over the tailgate, visiting and laughing as the dust rose in wispy coils, powdering bare feet tanned by the summer sun.
Dad was raised up with teams, and up until the early 40’s he still utilized them to farm with, simply because he loved it. He cut hay with a horse-drawn sickle bar mower, raked the hay into rows with a horse-drawn buck rake, and then stacked it with an old farmhand. For years (it seemed like forever) he would raise me up with the farmhand to the top of the haystack, equipped me with a pitchfork, and taught me how to pack the hay just right so the rain or snow would shed easily off the hay to keep it from getting moldy.
Dad also thought it was the entertainment of the haying season to lift me up with the farmhand and drive around for half an hour before letting me down; and then only after having me change out the light on the barn light tower.
I traveled to several old farm auctions with my father as he bought pieces of old wagons, wheels, and harness to take home and repair and put to use. He rebuilt the buckboard with parts from ten different old buckboards and wagons, and did the same with an old dump wagon that he was especially fond of. The buckboard was sporty compared to the dump wagon, which was cumbersome and heavy. It worked well but made a lot of loud noise when the dump doors were opened. The horses learned to tolerate the noise because they learned once they heard the doors open from the wagon box to drop whatever was in it, the wagon would pull away much lighter.
I loved driving with my father from the very beginning. I was probably about five or six when he handed the lines to me, and wrapped his big hands around mine, showing me how to hold the lines correctly. The lines felt like they belonged there; supple, warm, and slightly oily. It seemed natural to me to communicate through those dark leather lines and have the horses feel where I wanted them to go.
Through the years, my father trained a number of good teams. I learned how to harness them and hitch them up. We would drive through the pastures, out on the road, even in to town sometimes to pick up the mail at the post office. There were always people smiling at us, stopping to visit, and kids wanted to pet the horses. Dad always obliged.
I remember sitting in the sun on the wagon seat, swaying in time with the team as they trotted down the road with the jangling of the harness hardware -- buckles, brass rings, bit rollers, pins, clips and trace chains -- the rhythmic clip-clop of the horse’s feet, with my father’s voice soft and low. “Good boys. Easy there, gang, truck coming. Ease up … whoa. Nice job, boys.”
It was like music to me; rugged and rustic, nostalgic and wistful. It was stoic grace grounded with days gone by, the salve to soothe the hardness of a fast-paced, complicated world.
I anticipated those treasured times when Dad would ask, “Feel like taking the gang out for a little spin?” He never had to ask twice or wait for me. I was always at the ready for an adventure with him. I often return to the happy memories of sitting proudly with my dad on the weathered wagon seat, the team swinging free and easy up the road, manes and tails feathered out in the breeze, shining in the sun.
Still today, I close my eyes and feel the summer air, smell the rich smell of horses, oiled leather, and my dad’s Old Spice, and hear the jingle-jangle of the harness and the soft beat of the horses’ hooves, and listen for the sound of the chain gang.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.