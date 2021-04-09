Wulff Wisdom: Listen for the sound of the chain gang

I traveled to several old farm auctions with my father as he bought pieces of old wagons, wheels, and harness to take home and repair and put to use. He rebuilt the buckboard with parts from ten different old buckboards and wagons, and did the same with an old dump wagon that he was especially fond of. The buckboard was sporty compared to the dump wagon, which was cumbersome and heavy. It worked well but made a lot of loud noise when the dump doors were opened. The horses learned to tolerate the noise because they learned once they heard the doors open from the wagon box to drop whatever was in it, the wagon would pull away much lighter.

I loved driving with my father from the very beginning. I was probably about five or six when he handed the lines to me, and wrapped his big hands around mine, showing me how to hold the lines correctly. The lines felt like they belonged there; supple, warm, and slightly oily. It seemed natural to me to communicate through those dark leather lines and have the horses feel where I wanted them to go.

Through the years, my father trained a number of good teams. I learned how to harness them and hitch them up. We would drive through the pastures, out on the road, even in to town sometimes to pick up the mail at the post office. There were always people smiling at us, stopping to visit, and kids wanted to pet the horses. Dad always obliged.