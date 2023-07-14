I was fortunate that my best friends leased the pasture neighboring mine, where they ran some of their cattle. (I’ll refer to them as “Jigs” to protect their questionable innocence.) For years, we had always helped each other work our respective cattle; branding, weaning, sorting, shipping and gathering.

I ran straight Herefords. Jigs had two separate bunches. Their main bunch was stock cows, but the smaller bunch next to me were Watusi cattle. It wan’t unusual to see one another’s cows straying over to visit each other on occasion.

If you’re somewhat familiar with Watusi cattle, you’d know they are far from indigenous to Wyoming. Their large, cone-shaped horns protrude at straight, 45-degree angles from their heads. The horn bases are huge and there’s very little shape to them, unlike that of a typical Longhorn. The horns’ volume and weight can be disproportionate to the body size of the cow.

In spite of their imposing appearance, Watusi cattle are gentle and respectful. Handled correctly, they’re polite and tip their horns up as they pass by to avoid hitting you. However, finding a chute to accommodate them can be difficult.

It was no surprise that one spring one of my older cows produced a cute little heifer that was, obviously, the result of a summer fling with Jigs’ bull. Petite and feminine with a gorgeous deep-red hide dotted and marked with white, she was born with the hallmark of Watusi cattle: rubbery little horns already an inch long. Tusi, as I called her, was one of the prettiest calves I’d ever seen, and I decided she was a keeper.

When Tusi aged into motherhood, Jigs had a new herd sire, so we threw her into the Watusi bunch for a couple of months in the hopes of producing more of that rich red color. When Jigs gathered, they delivered her to my house pasture where I was holding my cattle for a bit before turning them out to winter pasture.

I wasn’t home when Jigs dropped Tusi off, but it didn’t take long to notice her when I got there. She was slinging her head (with dramatic snot-blowing), wringing her tail, and actually stomping around and pacing. She was grumpy; bellowing low and obviously irritated. The source of her agitation were two large British flags super glued to her horns.

Tusi didn’t have a stellar history of coming in to the corrals very easily, nor did she have the trademark mellow character of either Watusi or Hereford breeds. She was high-headed and dodgy, and she’d stir up trouble at the gate before making a break for it, taking half the cattle with her. How Jigs had managed to get her corralled and in the chute to glue the flags on was a magnificent feat in itself — admittedly — and all without injury (as far as I know).

Any thoughts of removing the flags were fleeting, and I figured it was going to take all winter for her to simmer down anyway. Knowing Jigs, those flags were on for the long haul, and I convinced myself that they would work great as fly deterrent. It also diverted any bovine friendships for Tusi, and the horses never did get used to the flapping fabric in a place they knew darn well shouldn’t have any.

Tusi’s mission for a few weeks was to rid herself of the flags. I would find shreds on fences, sagebrush, and the scratching posts at the waterhole. A little over a month later, she sported just one small, raveled remnant solidly encapsulated in super glue on one horn.

We all worked cattle at Jigs’ later that summer, and I noticed a good number of new boards on the chute, with a pile of splintered, broken boards and poles stacked un to it. I was pretty sure what had happened, and I finally asked “Whatever possessed you to festoon my poor cow with those British flags?”

He grinned and looked at me like I had lost my mind. “What? You’re kidding me, right? We sure wouldn’t want to desecrate the American flag and we couldn’t come up with a skull and crossbones!”

The American flag is a symbol of battles fought and struggles endured. Above all else, it represents freedom, liberty, unity, strength, and justice. As patriotic Americans, we should proudly display the flag every day, but I don’t recommend doing so from the horns of a cantankerous cow.