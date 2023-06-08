In the early light of morning as dawn chases away the springtime fog, they appear from nowhere. They silently drift in like wavering apparitions, grabbing a few wisps of grass as they proceed. They hesitate and chew nonchalantly, checking out their surroundings casually, like vacationing tourists. Wide, deep eyes sweep across the pasture; over the landscape and the distant horizon. Their ears flick and swivel to pick up the sounds coming from the grasslands; nostrils flare to drink in the scents. They are cautious, watchful, and vigilant.

They have a maternal mission, and employ a number of unique and distinctive attributes to protect and provide for their young. With eyes that have a 320-degree range and the ability to see objects two miles away, these unpretentious creatures have thrived for centuries with little evolutionary transformation.

I’ve been watching the three antelope does for a couple of weeks, enjoying their simplistic yet calculating routine. While two stand alertly at a slightly higher point along the road that goes to our neighbors, the third makes a wide circle around and through a large section of sage and back to the others as they wait, watching. If all is quiet, undisturbed and safe, each doe steps to a specific spot and with a final quick search around the perimeter, drops her head next to a thick stand of sagebrush.

Looking from my kitchen window, I smile as tiny white heads bob up eagerly from their hiding place in the fragrant blue-gray sage and bounce up to nurse. The session is brief and delightfully frenzied. After, the babies want to frolic and explore. Mama allows a few short minutes and with a deliberate and well-intentioned stomp, directs them to sink back down in the cover and safety of the sagebrush until the next mealtime. The does, feigning a “nothing to see here” attitude, walk directly away without looking back. They are drawing the attention of any prying eyes away from their babies’ hideout. They disappear, much the same way as they appeared.

One unique characteristic of newborn antelope fawns is the absence of an odor. They are masters of disguise as well, blending in with their surroundings. Lying flat and perfectly still, at first glance they appear to be a rock partially buried in the soil. Without scent, even the most cunning of predators can pass right by them without even knowing.

As I watch each morning, I’m aware that within days they’ll relocate to a different area, probably nearby as they seem to select specific territories. The babies are weaned at three weeks, and become interactive with other fawns and adults. They’ll learn to eat grass and other vegetation and can easily keep up with the parent herd.

Resilience and strength are the framework of even the tiniest of antelope fawns. Grabbing one of their tiny legs can be like latching on to an industrial sized jackhammer. The amount of strength at their age and size is surprising, and if that alone fails to discourage a marauder, their shrill, sharp screams certainly will.

Many feel that antelope are insignificant compared to Wyoming’s more majestic wildlife: bison, elk, bear, and wolves. But they are distinctively different to other North American mammals, and found only in the interior western and central northern regions of America. They are the fastest animal in the western hemisphere, able to clock 65 mph. They can sustain that speed longer than any other animal on the planet due to its oversized lungs, heart, and windpipe. While many consider the pronghorn an annoying resident of the pasturelands, they represent rangeland management at its finest. Pronghorns thrive on sagebrush, weeds, and other vegetation, including toxic plants.

Pronghorn antelope are modern-day dinosaurs. As sole surviving members of an ancient family dating back 20 million years, the antelope sojourned across the deserts and plains of North America. Remains of the living pronghorn species and an extinct dwarf form have both been found in the La Brea Tar Pits.

Sadly, my three week vigil is almost up. Throughout the summer I’ll be able to watch them grow and thrive in the nearby pastures, where eventually they will fade off into adulthood in the cooling mists of autumn, much as their mothers appeared in the spring.

Maybe one day they will return to the same area, and leave their own newborn fawns in the sage for me to watch.