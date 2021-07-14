Wulff Wisdom: Motion carried - The eyes have it

Watching Richard’s daughter pouring over a bull catalog, I took a deep breath and sighed, and did the “back-in-my-day” diatribe of which I’m sure she’s becoming weary.
“Back then” we had sale catalogs at the bull sales containing all the data on each bull: CED, Birth EPD, WW EPD, YWRatio, etc. But I learned bull selection from one of the best stockmen I knew: my dad.
My father raised a lot of good cattle, and was respected for the quality of his calves. He always said he preferred quality over quantity, and that was the standard I grew up with.
Shannon and her father patiently endured my opinion, and I partially agreed to the importance of numbers and bloodlines. Regardless of the breed, I still don’t put a lot of credence into numbers. I follow my dad’s advice: go to the eye.
Whoever quoted that the eye is the window to the soul had to have been a remarkably perceptive stockman. Whenever I’m judging any kind of animal I go straight to the eye. Eyes tell everything (in people, as well). A good judge of horses will talk about a kind eye, soft eye, etc., so why wouldn’t the same theory apply to a bull?
I never cared for math or numbers (ask my math teachers), so it’s easy for me to claim cattlemen are taking the romance out of breeding cattle when they started judging everything by the numbers.
“Go out in a pen of bulls and select a bull or two that you like. Then look at the catalog and the stats - but don’t select one just from the numbers written on a piece of paper.” (Granted, Shannon is planning to AI her heifers so it’s not like the bull and the heifers are going to actually meet face-to-face.) Regardless, I want her to learn the way I learned, and not put so much stock into numbers (excuse the pun).
Dad told me that I was three years old when he took me to my first bull sale. That doesn’t make me an expert, though: it just makes me ‘experienced.’ I was nineteen when he handed me a blank check and sent me to the bull sale - without him. I felt proud, nervous, excited, and fearing failure all at the same time (and managed to talk myself out of taking a side trip to a horse sale.)
At the sale, most of the bulls were impeccably groomed, trimmed and standing knee-deep in straw. Some were halter-broke, which for some reason was intriguing to me. A halter-broke bull? Wow … that had some potential.
I went through the pens, checking out every bull and carefully marked desirability, made notes, and glanced over pedigrees and statistics in the catalog. I waited patiently in the sale ring for my top three choices, and won out the bid on my second choice.
Dad approved. He liked his eye. The bull was young, and hadn’t been with cows before, but the "numbers were right” and come Father’s Day (my dad’s traditional “turn-the-bull-out-date”), that bull would be meeting “the girls.” We called him Romeo.
The day we turned Romeo out with the cows, most of them were grazing on a sunny south slope. When they saw Romeo, there was a marked display of exuberance … more like a stampede. Bellerin’ and bucking, they came smoking off the slope and headed straight for us.
It scared that bull to death! I pulled his halter off as fast as I could, and moved out of the line of fire. The last I saw of him that day was the flag of his tail up over his back, running for his life with half the cows in hot pursuit. We searched for three days before he made a timid appearance with a small bunch of cows at the waterhole. He looked a bit ragged, and maybe embarrassed.
But eventually Romeo lived up to his name. For the next two years he performed well and did his job. At the onset of his third breeding year, we found him by the side of the road. He’d been struck by lightning.
Thinking back, Romeo’s initial reaction to the shameless advance of the cows was unexpected. His catalog statistics hadn’t projected any information on his socialization skills or his projected life expectancy.
But those statistics didn’t show up in his eye, either.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.