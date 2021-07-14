Wulff Wisdom: Motion carried - The eyes have it

“Go out in a pen of bulls and select a bull or two that you like. Then look at the catalog and the stats - but don’t select one just from the numbers written on a piece of paper.” (Granted, Shannon is planning to AI her heifers so it’s not like the bull and the heifers are going to actually meet face-to-face.) Regardless, I want her to learn the way I learned, and not put so much stock into numbers (excuse the pun).

Dad told me that I was three years old when he took me to my first bull sale. That doesn’t make me an expert, though: it just makes me ‘experienced.’ I was nineteen when he handed me a blank check and sent me to the bull sale - without him. I felt proud, nervous, excited, and fearing failure all at the same time (and managed to talk myself out of taking a side trip to a horse sale.)

At the sale, most of the bulls were impeccably groomed, trimmed and standing knee-deep in straw. Some were halter-broke, which for some reason was intriguing to me. A halter-broke bull? Wow … that had some potential.

I went through the pens, checking out every bull and carefully marked desirability, made notes, and glanced over pedigrees and statistics in the catalog. I waited patiently in the sale ring for my top three choices, and won out the bid on my second choice.