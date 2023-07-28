It’s early morning on the ranch. The air, fresh and cool, smells like recently washed linens hung out to dry in the sun. A slight breeze tiptoes and whispers through the grass, passing through the hay fields and grasslands, brushing the early morning dew off the bright green growth of early summer.

The sun peeks shyly over the eastern horizon, fanning the dawn with soft peach hues that will burst boldly into bright yellow and orange. Nature begins to stir about to the sweet, sleepy songs of birds as they wake and flutter from their nests. Coyotes yip and bark as they return to their sand-draw dens after a night of hunting. Horses trail in for their morning grain — their hooves a sounding a muted drum beat — a dusty cadence.

Early mornings capture the essence of ranch life. For a time, the world feels untouched and full of potential. The final phase of dawn chases away the shadows and reveals the secrets of the night, and the new day has begun.

There’s a distinct rhythm to the start of the day on a ranch. Sights, sounds, and scents awaken the senses in a way that nothing else can. There are the daily chores and tending to the animals we share our lives with. Unique bonds develop between humans and their livestock, each depending on the other for their care in one way or another. Familiarity and trust grows, manifesting interdependence and respectfulness in a myriad of forms.

This time of the day is especially precious to me. Sitting quietly in the freshness of a new day, I feel, see, hear, and smell the earth come alive. I feel peace and contentment as I savor the richness of hot coffee and the countryside that is my haven.

As an advocate and crisis counselor for a veterans crisis line, I often walk anxious, troubled veterans through a specific grounding exercise when they need to find a quiet and safe space. PTSD can be triggered by a multitude of situations, and when a veteran struggles for composure and feel disconnected from their bodies, or need to de-escalate a situation in an attempt to remain calm, the process seems to work well in shifting them into a healthier place mentally. It’s a simple five-step grounding exercise, in which the individual is asked to look around, identify and name five things they can see, four things they can feel, three things they can hear, two things they can smell, and one thing they can taste. Sometimes I ask them to close their eyes and practice deep breathing while they do the exercise, and it’s been greatly successful.

Learning this technique has also enriched my life, because often in these early morning hours I’ll shut my eyes and think about what I could see, things that I feel, hear, smell, and taste. I watch as the mama cows rise from their grassy beds and stretch; feel the dog as he leans against my leg; hear the mares nicker softly for their foals; catch the scent of the neighbor’s fresh-cut alfalfa, and taste the strong brew of coffee as it steams in my favorite cup.

Over time the seasons unfold, each with its own traits and responses. As one season ends and the canopy slowly diffuses into the next, another season mingles and replaces it, like a carefully orchestrated dance with its own tune and cadence.

I find it sad that so many storm their way through life, working deliriously for the all-mighty dollar, pursuing that impossible dream, passing by the little (and big) miracles and beautiful bits and pieces of life that make the world an incredible place. God created the colors, scents, and sounds around us with the purpose of pleasing us — every day is a gift unfolding for us.

The rhythm of the ranch is different each day. The tempo changes according to the seasons, like a wonderfully choreographed dance. The waltz of winter swirls in with an icy flamboyance; steady and sophisticated. Spring emerges in a fresh and lively foxtrot, celebrating new life and renewal. Summer’s salsa is a sure-footed exuberance with its own panache, and melts into a slow-paced rumba with the autumn’s golden color schemes.

The ranch, its inhabitants and even the land is guided by the earth’s metronome of beat and timbre. Those of us that live and love it learn the beautiful, intricate steps … and hope to never miss a beat.