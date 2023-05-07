Those that dream of living in the country have visions of simple, stress-free living. Notions of tranquil mornings with coffee on the porch dance in their heads. Daydreams of leisurely drifting along on a bright, fresh morning with birds singing and sunshine pouring across the pastures abound in their mind. Then comes lunchtime, a short siesta and afternoon fishing in the creek or a pleasant ride up the road.

That’s life without interjecting the magic and mayhem of livestock.

The hard, cold truth is that there aren’t many tranquil mornings if you have animals. They are incredibly demanding and absolutely unconcerned about anyone’s calendar, schedule, or agenda. If you have animals, it’s an absolute given that your very best-laid plans will go awry in a split second, and the peaceful dream dissolves into dust and cuss words.

The rule of thumb in livestock ownership is acknowledging the vast difference between the species. I’m not referring to the obvious differences such as appearance, feed preference, etc. I’m talking about behavioral traits, mindset, and personalities.

For instance, cattle can be pretty nonchalant about a lot of things, generally speaking. After calving and turning pairs out on summer pasture, it’s time to turn in the bulls. The boys meander into the herd and start checking out the girls to see if any of them are interested in any romance. The cows barely slow down their grazing, and just swish their tails, give Mr. Big a sidewise glance and sashay away to another clump of grass. It’s no big deal.

Horses are another story. Turning a single mare in with one stallion creates a chaos unmatched in the animal world. All hell breaks loose. Every horse on the place loses their mind. The mare and the stallion are squealing and snorting, kicking and pawing, and he’s in hot pursuit. The mare threatens to go over the fence, and the stallion is determined to get her cornered. His ears are back and he’s on her tail, and she’s playing hard-to-get. Eventually things calm down but there’s a total rerun when you put in a different mare the following week.

Getting cattle penned - if done properly - can be fairly easy. There might be that one cow that tries to get past you, but she gets penned sooner or later. Then she and her gal pals stand around chewing their cuds and napping. Again, it’s no big deal.

Horses usually have a different attitude when it comes to getting penned. There’s usually a couple of horses in the bunch that really, really don’t like each other. It’s pandemonium with horses milling about in the corral dust, selecting who gets to stand next to the water and who gets to stand in the shade of the loafing shed. The two that hate each other keep everybody else stirred up, but if you saddle up one of them and ride off, you’d think the horse that’s left behind has just had his jugular severed.

Then comes the time that your cattle find a hole in the fence - right next to the gate. A single broken wire turns into a wadded up mess of barbed wire strung across the neighbor’s pasture. You know that one of those cows wrapped the wire around a hock, but all you find is a little bit of hair. One cow has pushed through the gate and has her head stuck through what’s left of it. The rest of them stand a few yards away and look back at us innocently. They are easily enticed back on their own side of the fence. We know it’s a waste of time to check the cows for wire cuts. There won’t be a mark to be seen. They fall into single file and wander down the road toward the waterhole. Still no big deal.

It’s total bedlam when horses get out. One would think it’s their one final chance at freedom, and they are like flies at the food court at state fair. Nothing lures them back. After a few more wild passes they forget why they are running. Two are sporting deep wire cuts and there isn’t even any wire down, and you’re one horse short. Is it dead? (That could be a big deal.)

Moments like these put mayhem in the magic. Life in the country can be incredulously peaceful, but when you have livestock, it’s also incredibly temporary.