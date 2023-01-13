Wulff Wisdom: One word at a time

When I was young, I loved to read. By reading, I was able to travel to different countries, even different worlds, and I could experience things that many never have the opportunity to experience. Reading transported me from my own safe little world into realms so big, beautiful, exciting, and full of adventure that I wanted to share them with everyone. Most weren’t interested, but all they would have had to do was pick up a book.

As I grew up, I was often deeply moved by something I’d read. Through the same eyes that drank in the words marching boldly across pages in a book were the eyes that marveled at the beauty of life and nature all around me. Allowing myself to become saturated in the absolute wonder of it all could sometimes bring me to tears.

How incredibly miraculous are the rolling grasslands sweeping up to the sweet curves of the foothills, and on up into the majestic mountains with all kinds of life teeming -- unseen -- within the span of the ranch lands between. When the sun sinks low on the western horizon and casts the hues of peach, turquoise and lavender in the sky; and amber, gold, and silver spills across the land, you realize that at any single given moment it will never look the same again. It can take your breath away, and you’ll never look at a sunset the same way again.

This is why writers write: to share and replicate the feelings that wash over us in awe at what we see, hear, feel, taste and touch. We are extracting precious gems from the darkness, throwing light on treacherous paths, offering hope, inspiration, understanding, and sharing experiences -- peeling away the layers of vulnerability one word at a time.

I write to connect to people. How can the incredible scenes of Wyoming not be shared to those who have only seen pictures? How can the sights, smells and sounds of the grand entry at a rodeo not be shared to those who have never been? As the American flag flutters on the words of the national anthem, and cowboys stand respectfully with hats over heart and veterans stand tall with moist eyes, how can one overlook the emotions in those gallant moments?

Not everyone can know the feeling of unbridled freedom borne on the back of a horse as it races across a sun-washed meadow. Imagine your arms extended, eyes closed, head back, wind whipping through the horse’s mane and tail, and being perfectly balanced in rhythm and unison with a creature seven times your weight.

Envision standing near the peak of a mountain, gazing as the sun breaks through the timberlands stretched miles to the east, a misty fog drifting up from the trees like sweet dreams going home for the day. The earth is waking up, with sleepy chirrups and cheerful twittering from birds of the forest. An owl hoots softly somewhere in the valley; and a lone coyote sings his last note to the night.

Few can experience that, but those who have can write about it. Those who read it can live it and be moved by the fire in another’s soul. Some things are just too beautiful, exciting, or painful to be left silent.

Words are art -- beautiful, ugly, painful or wise. They help us see the parts of life that can be confusing and unexpected, and help us gain strength and courage. They paint pictures, tell stories, and share grief. They allow us to maneuver through problems and heal. Words are woven into every aspect of every life.

As writers we are expected to open up our most vulnerable side, and own our mistakes and failures. We may often feel alone, but this is what the world is made of. It’s easier to share the victories and the challenges we’ve overcome.

Writers come in all backgrounds, sizes, colors, cultures, and personalities. They bring with them the willingness to bare their hearts and souls, and open their minds. Writers can be anything they wish, or nothing at all.

We take a leap of blind faith, risking criticism. We write for ourselves, and we write for others. We write to preserve history and legacies. We write for the memories and the stories. We search for something valuable and meaningful.

Whatever the reason one might have for writing, it’s always a good one. It’s similar to riding that horse across the meadow. It’s freedom for the soul.