I just call him Joe. Burly, deep-voiced, full beard, typical Vietnam veteran greying braid because he doesn’t trust anyone with sharp instruments close to his face or neck. His hands are big, fingers bent, twisted, gnarled and scarred. He can barely hold a pen, but is adept at unscrewing the top of a bottle of whisky. He always wears a black leather vest that’s as old as he is, with tears and patches, worn and faded with a Fourth Infantry badge sewn on the front pocket.

Joe doesn’t like crowds or loud noises, questions or paperwork, and people in general. He lives in a mobile home with three cats and a former girlfriend that lives in one end of the mobile home, while he inhabits the other. They seldom see each other. They never speak. The cats prefer him over her.

Joe is a war hero, but he won’t tell you that. He doesn’t mention it. When he talks, he talks about the buddies in his unit that didn’t make it home. He talks about his friends that died on his lap while he held them, sobbing and rocking them, promising them he’d visit their parents and girlfriends and grandparents when he got home. Joe broke those promises, and suffers everyday with PTSD, survivor’s guilt, and the confusion that stems from being sent to war without being allowed to finish what he was sent to do, and why the government turned their back on him.

His biggest regrets lie under six feet of sod in quiet little country cemeteries with a cold marble headstone engraved with names and a DOD of March 3, 1968.

Joe was fortunate enough to make it home from the war -- or was he? Expecting to come home to a flag-waving welcome, it was quite the opposite. He was shunned, called names, unable to get a job, and ridiculed. He often wished that he had died in that battle with his buddies.

Joe’s story isn’t unique among combat veterans, especially those that fought in Vietnam. Isolated and misunderstood, he mourns the death of his unit members every single day and his dreams of them haunt him every night.

Almost 2 million servicemen have lost their lives fighting for America throughout the past 247 years. This country has never been a stranger to war with over eleven official wars and numerous other domestic and international military conflicts.

U.S. Armed Forces have played an incredibly important role in the history and development of our country. Soldiers gave up their homes, education, jobs, hobbies, families, friends, pets, and their way of life as they knew it. They met the calling of something greater than themselves … and they gave up their lives.

Veterans like Joe live in the shadow of the guilt of being alive. His anguish escalates with the approach of military commemoration and anniversary dates, such as Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. It’s been celebrated for almost 150 years in honor and remembrance of the courageous warriors who have fallen to protect our rights and freedoms. Flags across the country will remain at half staff from morning until noon, symbolizing all the soldiers lost over the years. When raised to full staff it represents our remembrance and appreciation of those lives.

It’s essential we thank our military -- always -- for their service. But the importance of remembering and honoring those who served but are no longer with us demonstrate to our military today that they will never be forgotten. It’s unfathomable to think about the number of lives that have been given in the name of democracy and freedom.

As Americans, we can rally together as families, friends, and a single, unified nation regardless of differing beliefs and opinions. On Memorial Day -- in remembrance and gratitude -- share a toast thanking all who served so that we can enjoy the incredible country we are so fortunate to live in.

Even though Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have fallen, we should remember those who held the bleeding, broken bodies of dying comrades trying to save and comfort them at the end. They will suffer their wounds until the time comes they join their comrades in the everlasting peace of a quiet country cemetery.

Until then, be thankful for those who died protecting us, and stand in support of those that tried to give them peace in the end.