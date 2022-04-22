Wulff Wisdom: People shouldn't look like an ugly horse

When you’re a little kid and growing up, the world is a big treasure chest full of delightful and curious things. There’s so much to learn about, but each day is so full of adventures and new discoveries that the really important things we need to learn about are sometimes overlooked or learned rather haphazardly.

I don’t know a whole lot about little kids, but I do know they come unfiltered. They have a tendency to say things that adults think, but won’t say. We’re instructed to be polite, but tell the truth.

When I started grade school, we had a substitute teacher that filled in for our regular teacher. She was young, pretty, and expecting her first child. As all the kids crowded around her for story time, a little girl pointed at the teacher’s pregnant belly and said, “My mommy’s got a tummy like yours.”

The teacher smiled sweetly, and said “Did your mommy tell you she has a baby in her tummy?” The little girl looked up at the teacher and smiled bashfully.

Not me. I boldly stepped forward and demanded to know why the teacher ate her baby, and how she was going to get it out.

My early school days were probably challenging for my teachers. I had a little pocketknife and liked to use it to sharpen my pencil, like my dad did. When questioned by the teacher, I told her that I carried it with me so I could stab mean people.

The following year, I strapped on my holster with my pistols under my heavy winter coat, and went well-armed to school sporting two brand new rolls of caps. I was loaded and ready, but not for long. I told the teacher that she wasn’t the sheriff when she took them away.

One summer, my mother and I ran into one of my old teachers at the grocery store. They stopped to chat, and eventually my mom tapped my shoulder and said, “Tell Mrs. Frost what you said about her.” My mind went blank.

“I don’t know,” I mumbled.

Mom said “Didn’t you say that you thought Mrs. Frost was pretty?”

“No,” I replied. “I said she looked like Marbles.” (Marbles was a little paint horse we had that Dad said was homelier than a mud fence.)

My mother tried to salvage the awkward conversation by telling Mrs. Frost “Marbles is her horse’s name, and she’s an absolutely beautiful horse.” I shot that down like it was a slow-moving clay pigeon.

“No, Mom. Marbles is ugly … but then she’s a horse and people shouldn’t look like an ugly horse.”

Another stellar moment was when the students were supposed to share with the class what we wanted to be when we grew up. I told them I wanted to be John Wayne. The teacher asked why, and I explained that he could shoot, ride, rope, and cuss, and not get spanked for cussing. The following year, probably third grade, I said I wanted to be Marshall Dillon. After all, he could shoot anybody he wanted and drink whiskey.

I guarantee that “show and tell” took a dramatic turn at my grade school when I stuck a couple of “oysters” and a red and white speckled scrotum in my pocket after we branded over the weekend. Entertaining as it was describing the process of how those little trinkets were acquired, I recall a few faces beginning to pale, including the teacher’s. She wanted to take them away from me before the damage was completely done, but she didn’t want to touch them.

I had just started my freshman year in high school, and got suspended for three days for landing a right hook to a boy that pinched me. He hit the floor pretty hard … right in front of the principal’s office.

My dad came and got me. I didn’t know how to explain where that boy had pinched me. When I finally found the words to tell him, he told me I wouldn’t have to go back until the following Monday. Come Monday morning I had to go to the principal’s office - with my dad - and explain in detail what happened.

I totally forgot what I had rehearsed. Stammering and frustrated, I blurted out “Have you ever milked a damn cow?”

Those words marked me a redneck girl. But it didn’t really matter. My dad was pretty proud of me landing that KO punch.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

