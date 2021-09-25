Wulff Wisdom: Pole dancing with daggers and 222

“Wait until I tell everyone at dance class that you’ve been pole dancing!”
The words carried over the din of a mad, bellowing cow that had me pinned on the opposite side of the center brace under the run-in shed. I was doing a bit of fancy footwork trying to keep the pole between me and the cow, a snot-blowing, pointy-horned crossbred with a propensity for clearing any corral with a human in it. She was weaving her head around and looked like a giant cobra selecting the largest vein to strike.
I could hear George, my late husband, laughing loudly, and from the corner of my eye I could see him perched (all safe and secure) on top of the fence by the gate, enjoying the entertainment and completely full of himself.
The cow (ear tag 222) was digging her front feet deep with all of her strength, throwing big chunks of manure and dirt over her back. Her dirty tail was whipping around and up over her back like the blades of a dust off chopper under fire. Luckily, the brace was a cast-off telephone pole, just thick enough to keep 222 off me as long as I kept sidestepping around the backside of it.
“What’s that you always say about a cow being 95% bluff?” George was grinning from ear to ear, half-heartedly waving his cap when I begged him to get the cow’s attention on something besides me. George never cared much for anything that had horns. 222’s horns were only about three inches long, but they had a little curve to them and pointed straight forward. The tips were fairly “tapered.” He called them daggers. She had put him on the fence a couple of times (okay, maybe more like ten) and he detested her. He wanted to retag her with 666. I liked her and thought she was “kinda cute.”
I could feel the heat rolling off the cow’s body and see the steam rise from her hide. I danced back and forth, sometimes completely around the post, just enough to keep her “cute” little pointy horns on the opposite side of the post.
“We’re going to be late for class,” I panted. George gave me a “thumbs up.”
We’d been teaching a couples’ country-swing dance class for years, and the popularity of the class is what allowed us to purchase a few more cows to add to our growing herd. Acquiring more cows wasn’t exactly George’s priority and he disliked 222 from the start.
He had mumbled something about five different brands on her and I pretended that there wasn’t any reason to be suspicious of that. I’m pretty sure he knew there was good reason for a young cow to have at least five (now six) different owners.
“Wave your cap to see if she’ll at least look at you.” I was getting winded from sidestepping and dizzy going round and round. If 222 would turn away from me, I might be able to sprint to the gate before getting a horned boost over the fence.
George swung off the fence and stepped down.
“Oh, c’mon! Can you just run across the corner of the corral and draw her away from me so I can get out of here?” I was getting frustrated. 222 was getting madder.
“Nope. Ain’t doin’ it,” he said. “You’re just gonna have to take a chance on that 5%.” He was enjoying this a little too much. I was more than ready to end this pole dance. I was covered in dirt and manure. I surely looked like a swamp creature. 222 finally swung away from me (after delivering a few well-aimed slaps from her sloppy tail) and pawed some more. She glared at the cows drifting away from the corral, distracted just long enough for me to risk a rushed escape.
I bolted from the telephone pole. George saw me coming and stepped over to the gate, unlatched it, and slammed it shut as I shot through with 222 full bore behind me. She skidded into the gate but he had latched it fast enough to block the force of her impact.
My pole dancing career ended that day, and 222 was transformed into neat little white packages in the freezer a few weeks later. I re-evaluated the “bluffing percentage” to 90%, and George kept the “daggers” as a gentle reminder.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.