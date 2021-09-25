Wulff Wisdom: Pole dancing with daggers and 222

“Wait until I tell everyone at dance class that you’ve been pole dancing!”

The words carried over the din of a mad, bellowing cow that had me pinned on the opposite side of the center brace under the run-in shed. I was doing a bit of fancy footwork trying to keep the pole between me and the cow, a snot-blowing, pointy-horned crossbred with a propensity for clearing any corral with a human in it. She was weaving her head around and looked like a giant cobra selecting the largest vein to strike.

I could hear George, my late husband, laughing loudly, and from the corner of my eye I could see him perched (all safe and secure) on top of the fence by the gate, enjoying the entertainment and completely full of himself.

The cow (ear tag 222) was digging her front feet deep with all of her strength, throwing big chunks of manure and dirt over her back. Her dirty tail was whipping around and up over her back like the blades of a dust off chopper under fire. Luckily, the brace was a cast-off telephone pole, just thick enough to keep 222 off me as long as I kept sidestepping around the backside of it.