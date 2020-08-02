Wulff Wisdom: Ranch truck wranglin'

“Get the gate!”
The mantra of the cowboy. It’s an important catchphrase, because that means something is finally in the right pen or it’s about to get out of the right pen. Everyone springs into action or the whole process, which may have been frustrating and time-consuming to start with, has to start all over again. It’s probably going to be a lot tougher the second time.
When those three words echo across the corrals, everybody hears it. Jump off your horse, jump out of the pickup or off the four-wheeler, and run to the gate before whatever is in there makes its escape.
I just slam my pickup into drive, spin up a little dust for effect and slide to a stop in place of the gate. We’re good! The sides of my truck might bear the signs of close encounters of the cowy kind, but I chalk them up to marks of distinction: wear it like a badge of honor and savor the entertaining subject of conversation later.
I can bellyache and fret about the difficulty, both physically and emotionally, of getting older. I can rationalize and justify the reason why it’s hard to get on a horse and do all the things that I used to be able to when I was younger, stronger and more athletic. I can stomp my feet and shake my head about how the artificial joints don’t work as well as the original parts, and how the worn-out parts curtail the ranch duties that have been a delight my entire life. All the complaining and frustration doesn’t fix anything … so I’ve become somewhat innovative with ways to cope and manage, yet still be knowledgeable and helpful in “ranchy” situations.
Having the capability to “read” livestock is a magnificent trait in my world. So whether you’re sitting in the truck on a hill watching a crew gather or sort, you can pretty much figure out that the old freckle-faced cow in the back is going to try to make a run for it, or the horned cow over on the left is about to get snorty and she’s got a bead on the dog trailing behind in the dust. The cowboy on the sorrel mare is going to gripping leather in about a minute, because the body language on that mare say’s that she’s fighting mad, tired and about ready to come unraveled. And that little red heeler pup? He’s focused on the heels of the black not-so-broke colt and not on the cows like he should be.
Having to wrangle in the pickup can be a bonus if you can read livestock that well. I drive in reverse about as well as I can forward, so I seldom get in a mess running into (or over) something I shouldn’t. That’s not to say there’s exceptions, but those instances are few and far between. Being determined and fearless is beneficial if you opt to take the truck through the sagebrush along the old irrigation canal and cut out that steer from the mother cows he’s been pestering all week. If he steps forward after he stops, just bump the gas a bit and stop. He stops. You stop. He goes, you go. It all works out almost as well as riding a good horse.
When you’re working around a set of broken-down corrals and trying to make a capture, it can be accomplished with one cowboy on a saddle horse and a stubborn, determined, “just gotta be there” worn out cowgirl in a beat-up ranch truck. There’s no limit and there’s no rules.
Best part of it is, she’s driving the best portable gate panel that fits just right in a couple of places, and she can wrangle it there pretty quick if need be. The potential of gaining another battle scar doesn’t bother her as long as the job gets done with minimal damage to horse, rider, cow or dog.
Wranglin’ in the truck isn’t the same as being on a good horse, enjoying the sound, smell and feel of working livestock, but it beats being a kitchen-window cowgirl.
When you love what you do you find ways to compensate instead of giving it all up. And there’s always “Someday it’ll get better” and “Don’t say I can’t do that.”
So you leave your keys in the pickup at all times, and have it faced to the road for a quick launch. It’s ranch truck wranglin’ for the win.
