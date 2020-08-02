Wulff Wisdom: Ranch truck wranglin'

Having the capability to “read” livestock is a magnificent trait in my world. So whether you’re sitting in the truck on a hill watching a crew gather or sort, you can pretty much figure out that the old freckle-faced cow in the back is going to try to make a run for it, or the horned cow over on the left is about to get snorty and she’s got a bead on the dog trailing behind in the dust. The cowboy on the sorrel mare is going to gripping leather in about a minute, because the body language on that mare say’s that she’s fighting mad, tired and about ready to come unraveled. And that little red heeler pup? He’s focused on the heels of the black not-so-broke colt and not on the cows like he should be.

Having to wrangle in the pickup can be a bonus if you can read livestock that well. I drive in reverse about as well as I can forward, so I seldom get in a mess running into (or over) something I shouldn’t. That’s not to say there’s exceptions, but those instances are few and far between. Being determined and fearless is beneficial if you opt to take the truck through the sagebrush along the old irrigation canal and cut out that steer from the mother cows he’s been pestering all week. If he steps forward after he stops, just bump the gas a bit and stop. He stops. You stop. He goes, you go. It all works out almost as well as riding a good horse.