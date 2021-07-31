Wulff Wisdom: Rave to the Wyoming rodeo

The rules are simple: a handler keeps the baby at a designated starting line while its dam is led down the track to the finish line. A pistol round signals the start and the first foal to get to its dam is the winner. Not this day! The foals got a little unruly and some of them overpowered their handlers. Foals and handlers went down to the ground. It was impossible to tell who was on top or who was on the bottom, but there sure was a lot of high-speed leg pumping shooting up from all the dust it created. After the foals showed who was the boss, they bolted—in the wrong direction. Six foals suddenly seemed like sixteen and they were everywhere strutting their stuff, with the mamas at the other end of the track pawing and frantically calling for their AWOL babies. Mounted cowboys, backup to the handlers, sat, totally stunned. They appeared as if they didn’t know what to do. Gathering the foals up was like herding cats. Funny stuff—no injuries to the foals—no guarantee about the handlers. The next day there were a few more handlers on the foals’ end.