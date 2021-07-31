Wulff Wisdom: Rave to the Wyoming rodeo

Oh, Wyoming, you sure do rodeo proud! You do it with flair, class, unbridled exuberance, and subtle western humor. You always open with prayer, tributes to veterans, military, law enforcement, and cowboys. There’s no wonder why rodeo is Wyoming’s number one sport.
There’s so much about Wyoming rodeo that sets it apart from anywhere else. Everything from the stock, contractors, judges, officials, and facilities, our state takes pride in quality rodeos that pull in top competitors, all while promoting and encouraging amateurs and rookies.
Wyoming delivers. The first organized rodeo was held in 1872 in Cheyenne, following the Civil War. “The Daddy of ‘em All” has been voted the PRCA’s Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for sixteen years., and the arena itself is the world’s largest outdoor arena. Cody is known as the Rodeo Capital of the World. The Lander Pioneer Days Rodeo is the oldest paid rodeo in the world, and has been a tradition since 1893. That’s just mentioning a few. Wyoming has hosted numerous National High School Rodeo Finals and College National Finals Rodeos, so you know we’re doing something right.
History and statistics aside, enter “subtle western humor” mentioned above. At CFD’s opening day performance, the Dinner Bell Derby provided the perfect example. Anyone familiar with foals know that their impish, sometimes awkward capers bring a lot of smiles and laughter. This event manifested itself from a baby horse race in to more of a wrestling match.
The rules are simple: a handler keeps the baby at a designated starting line while its dam is led down the track to the finish line. A pistol round signals the start and the first foal to get to its dam is the winner. Not this day! The foals got a little unruly and some of them overpowered their handlers. Foals and handlers went down to the ground. It was impossible to tell who was on top or who was on the bottom, but there sure was a lot of high-speed leg pumping shooting up from all the dust it created. After the foals showed who was the boss, they bolted—in the wrong direction. Six foals suddenly seemed like sixteen and they were everywhere strutting their stuff, with the mamas at the other end of the track pawing and frantically calling for their AWOL babies. Mounted cowboys, backup to the handlers, sat, totally stunned. They appeared as if they didn’t know what to do. Gathering the foals up was like herding cats. Funny stuff—no injuries to the foals—no guarantee about the handlers. The next day there were a few more handlers on the foals’ end.
Women have long participated in rodeo since the 19th century. Appropriately, Wyoming—“the Equality State”—is unashamed to celebrate women with the opportunity to showcase their incredible horsemanship and roping skills. CFD added women’s breakaway roping in 2019, and there were 242 breakaway entries in the first eight minutes. These women rolled in with meat on their bones and fire in their hearts, mounted on horses equipped to handle the 20-foot score and 700-foot long arena. They didn’t need to use much of that arena: the winning time as of Tuesday was 3.40 seconds.
CFD featured two rounds of Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding. The stock didn’t cut the cowgirls any slack, and those that made the 8 seconds jogged back to the chutes as if it were a simple trip back from picking up the mail. The cowgirls that bucked off and hit the ground popped up out of the arena dirt and trotted back to the chutes with no damage other than the occasional undone braid and a big ol’ smile … salty cowgirls with spunk and sass.
You can always count on a Wyoming rodeo to ensure the warm undercurrent of patriotism, faith, and homage. It may be my favorite part, next to competing in those arenas. I miss rodeoing but I’m proud that it’s something I did. But time has a way of slowly shutting those arena gates, blocking our physical ability to continue competing. We have to stand and watch the younger generations take up the reins, and dream of the days we wore those boots. Letting go isn’t easy.
Like the Cody Johnson song says: “Dear rodeo, I’d like to think you miss me too, but I know you don’t,” and ends with “I’m still in love with you, dear rodeo.”
Carry on, Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls, because right here—in Wyoming—you have the best.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.