Wulff Wisdom: Reo’s story

Reo was raised by his father, a single dad and pastor of a small country church. He was taught that a handshake was the mark of integrity and reliability.

Reo implemented the importance of the handshake all through his formative years, and enlisted in the military straight out of high school. He hugged his father goodbye. “Don’t forget to shake hands, son,” said his father. “Honor and respect everyone, including your enemies.”

War had erupted in a place called Vietnam. Reo was dropped into the dark jungle amid the constant threat of death. He endured days without food, water and sometimes even ammunition. It was always “kill or be killed.”

His unit was ambushed one day while they were on patrol. With carnage all around, Reo carried two wounded to a small clearing for helicopter evacuation. With the chopper careening wildly just above ground level, Reo pushed one soldier in the chopper and turned to get the second. Someone behind grabbed him and yelled “Forget it, man! He’s gonna die anyway!”

Reo tried to jump out, intending to stay with the wounded soldier, but he was restrained. He tried to grab the bloody hand below, screaming over his shoulder “We gotta get him out! We can’t leave him!” The chopper lifted drunkenly as small arms fire hammered the undercarriage of the chopper. Reo looked down at the terrified, bloody face of the soldier below, left alone to die.

Just weeks later, Reo’s unit was pinned down again. Reinforcements were needed, but no one could locate the radio operator. Reo finally found him partially buried under mortar debris. The operator held the radio with one hand, and desperately extended the other for help. Reo grasped the hand to pull him from the rubble. The mutilated hand came off.

When Reo returned home, his dreams were haunted by hands reaching frantically out to him. He lived with those images for the rest of his life and would wake up screaming, his heart pounding, his body drenched with sweat. These were the hands of the men he couldn’t save.

Reo suffered from broken relationships and addictions to alcohol and medications to mask his pain. His only child, a daughter, cut off all contact with him. He retreated to a small, one-bedroom house on the outskirts of town, and spent weekends in an old deserted cabin on the south side of a nearby mountain. He found the closest thing to peace there, spending days sleeping and fishing in the small creek. He avoided contact with folks on the street and in his neighborhood who might reach out to shake his hand in greeting and friendship. Reo only saw visions of death, blood and the graying faces of men dying in the jungle — and dismembered hands.

Eventually, a granddaughter made the decision to seek out her grandfather. She wanted to know who he was and make him part of her life. Over time, she came to understand him, and most importantly — to love him. When she became engaged, she asked him to give her away at her wedding.

Reo was taken aback by the traditional words: “give her hand in marriage.” He could only see the faces looking up at him as he was forced to leave a wounded brother. He saw the severed hand tear away from the radio operator just as he had seen in a thousand nightmares since. As he looked at the lovely face of his granddaughter, he knew he could never explain it to her.

Reo took his own life in 2008. Scrawled out on a sheet of notebook paper were the words: “Sherry — I’m sorry. I can’t walk you down the aisle although it is my deepest desire to do so. For me to touch your hand in love is to lose your love in life.”

Reo’s story is similar to thousands of American veterans. They’ve earned our respect, understanding and help to carry their burdens and work through their nightmares. To advocate for a veteran is both blessing and honor. To live among them means we live among greatness. Support and love them. See them and thank every one of them.

It’s our responsibility to learn about PTSD. Be a battle buddy for someone who struggles with the demons of war. It’s a small gesture, but it can save a life. Their willingness to put their life on the line ensures Americans can live a free, full life. Think of them on Independence Day.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

