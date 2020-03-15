Wulff-Wisdom: Reptile in the rafters

If you are from Wyoming, you know that alligators and crocodiles are far from indigenous to our state. Most of us aren’t even positive about the differences between gators and crocs, but to clarify: a crocodile’s snout is pointed, they prefer salt water, can’t hide their teeth and are longer than alligators. A crocodile’s hide is lighter colored, and they are slower — and meaner — than alligators.
Alligators like freshwater habitats and are found only in parts of the U.S. and China. Definitely not in Wyoming. But regardless of differences, a reptile of any kind was certainly the last thing on my mind when I stepped into a big barn for a friend’s surprise birthday party (let’s call him Mick). It was noisy and rowdy like most of the gatherings of our tribe, so it was a while before I noticed a strange, grimacing lizard-like brute balanced grotesquely overhead. It was absurdly out of place in that particular setting. What was that thing? Alligator, crocodile or some weird combination of both? And in the rafters of a barn in Wyoming? How does that even happen?
To make it even more bizarre, one of the barn cats was sitting nonchalantly on top of it, peering smugly down on the flabbergasted faces below.
I was stunned. I looked around to see if anyone else had noticed the eerie creature perched above. When I exclaimed, everyone near me immediately looked up and expressed a variety of reactions, highlighted by the most colorful of expletives.
Mick was a little embarrassed, mostly about the cat sitting on the reptile, explaining that he had acquired the thing while visiting with friends in Louisiana. He admitted that he had obtained it by surreptitious means with the intention of using it to “surprise” his wife, but never had the courage to follow through with it. He just put it somewhere out of the way until he could figure out what to do with it.
There was a lot of banter and joking regarding the potential for such a creepy beast, and several of us began concocting up a scheme. We contrived a plan to get the monstrosity down and put it to good use, and take it off Mick’s hands. Heck, it could even save his marriage!
After the party and the barn lights were turned off, everything was quiet. We finagled the thing down from its perch with a couple of ropes and a certain amount of creativity. It was a dangerous undertaking because the freakish critter had been wired securely to the beams, which made its removal a most perilous project. We dubbed him Chomp.
Chomp looked even stranger up close. His head didn’t match the rest of his body and one back leg was missing. His tail seemed too short, but he still was a little over eight feet long. We loaded him up and made a clean getaway, leaving the tailgate down to accommodate his length. We put a rope around him and tied him in so he wouldn’t slide out on the way to the next stage of our mission.
The rest of the operation was carried out at a quiet little fishing hole where a good friend (Dalton) enjoyed fishing on the weekends. He used a small boat that he rowed out to fish, believing a motor scared the fish away. We rigged Chomp up (with heavy fishing line tied to the boat) about 25 feet behind the boat and concealed him in the willows.
Sources told us later that they saw Dalton rowing like a madman across the fishing hole with “something” following him. They said he kept rowing faster and screaming, and stopped several times to look behind him. Every time he stopped the inertia kept Chomp moving forward. Eventually Dalton figured out that something didn’t match up. We should have considered that he had a heart problem. Maybe he just developed one that day.
Those that enjoy employing a really good prank do a lot of strategic planning to pull off a good one. Pride is warranted amongst pranksters — like honor among thieves (which sometimes is pretty much the same thing). One can’t claim bragging rights because that could reveal the identity of the perpetrator(s).
Furthermore, some folks believe passionately in retaliation.
We don’t know what happened to Chomp. Dalton doesn’t talk much to us anymore. And we are careful to look in the rafters of every barn we walk into, especially our own.