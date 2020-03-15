Wulff-Wisdom: Reptile in the rafters

Mick was a little embarrassed, mostly about the cat sitting on the reptile, explaining that he had acquired the thing while visiting with friends in Louisiana. He admitted that he had obtained it by surreptitious means with the intention of using it to “surprise” his wife, but never had the courage to follow through with it. He just put it somewhere out of the way until he could figure out what to do with it.

There was a lot of banter and joking regarding the potential for such a creepy beast, and several of us began concocting up a scheme. We contrived a plan to get the monstrosity down and put it to good use, and take it off Mick’s hands. Heck, it could even save his marriage!

After the party and the barn lights were turned off, everything was quiet. We finagled the thing down from its perch with a couple of ropes and a certain amount of creativity. It was a dangerous undertaking because the freakish critter had been wired securely to the beams, which made its removal a most perilous project. We dubbed him Chomp.