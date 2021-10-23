Wulff Wisdom: Retaining the recollections of wrecks, racks and ranching

Consider the weather-worn, retired ranchers with years spent building their legacies. There’s little that they haven’t experienced, and they come equipped with a unique language all their own. A creative mix and measure of their lifetime with the spices and flavorings of ranching are robust and juicy.

Mull over how many times that last calf passed right by the open gate without going through it. The whole herd had already gone over the hill and the calf tore half a mile of fence down five feet away from the open gate. How many attempts were made to get that spotted cow’s calf tagged, and how many times did she put you back in the truck, on your horse, over the fence, or behind the 4-wheeler?

Old rodeo buddies sprawled out at a table reminiscing about their rodeo days can heap up stacks of stories about rodeo wrecks, long nights, short days, special horses, roping stock and stock contractors. The rodeo world is family steeped in camaraderie where supporting one another is key and sharing almost everything is the norm. That includes a lot of good-natured high-jinx and serendipity moments: definitely worth putting on paper. Fond memory: the breakaway calves that spilled and scattered all over main street, the park and cemetery. The only nearby place to get them rounded up was an enclosed patio at a local saloon, which, that day was full. The customers thoroughly enjoyed it.