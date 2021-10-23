Wulff Wisdom: Retaining the recollections of wrecks, racks and ranching

Laughter erupted in the back corner of the arena, chiming above the bawling calves and bellering cows. The cheerful banter warmed up the chilly autumn afternoon. Someone was telling a story.
Everyone has some kind of story to tell. The narratives are sometimes most appreciated by a targeted audience, and this was definitely one of those.
This particular day we were selling a few calves straight off the cows. It was a hurry-up-and-wait day, common when working with livestock. The brand inspector was waiting for the buyer and had written up the proper paperwork. We began to discuss cattle prices and how our calves measured up with those around the rest of the country, when the brand inspector pushed his hat back and grinned. “Let me tell you what happened to me the other day!”
So, right in the middle of an entertaining Baxter Black-like moment, a movie reel began rolling in my mind as the words brushed strokes of color and texture in an animated version involving highlander cattle on a quest to escape a meat processing ambush.
Occasionally we find ourselves in a gathering where we revisit the past. One memory spawns another and we eat them up as if they were fresh homemade pie. Recalling them spurs thoughts about the value of collecting those memories that make Wyoming the special place that it is. Our state is rich with the fodder that propagates the western perspective.
Consider the weather-worn, retired ranchers with years spent building their legacies. There’s little that they haven’t experienced, and they come equipped with a unique language all their own. A creative mix and measure of their lifetime with the spices and flavorings of ranching are robust and juicy.
Mull over how many times that last calf passed right by the open gate without going through it. The whole herd had already gone over the hill and the calf tore half a mile of fence down five feet away from the open gate. How many attempts were made to get that spotted cow’s calf tagged, and how many times did she put you back in the truck, on your horse, over the fence, or behind the 4-wheeler?
Old rodeo buddies sprawled out at a table reminiscing about their rodeo days can heap up stacks of stories about rodeo wrecks, long nights, short days, special horses, roping stock and stock contractors. The rodeo world is family steeped in camaraderie where supporting one another is key and sharing almost everything is the norm. That includes a lot of good-natured high-jinx and serendipity moments: definitely worth putting on paper. Fond memory: the breakaway calves that spilled and scattered all over main street, the park and cemetery. The only nearby place to get them rounded up was an enclosed patio at a local saloon, which, that day was full. The customers thoroughly enjoyed it.
Never overlook the gaffes involving the hapless non-ranching man that marries the independent ranch girl. He’s ill-equipped to handle calving season night checks, chilled calves in the living room, kitchen counters lined with obstetric chains, calf nipples, bottles, colostrum, syringes, and having to eat cold leftovers for weeks. Offering to blanket the old mare during a storm, struggling with straps, buckles, and a cold, wet wind didn’t save him from the scolding the next morning when it was discovered that he had put the blanket on backwards. After all, it really didn’t fit badly that way.
Hunting season can rouse a lot of book-worthy happenings. Hunting guides, game wardens and outfitters can witness the best (and worst) of humorous humanity. One can’t hold back the chuckles when a hunter shuts a gate from the wrong side, or gets buck fever so bad when they finally pull the trigger, they come away from the shot with a big bloody gash over their right eye or a bloody nose … or both. It’s not uncommon for out-of-staters to get lost or search the timberline and trails for game with a trophy animal mere yards directly behind them. The “after-stories” told by hunters after bagging their game are priceless and creative. Bullwinkle dies twenty-five times in one setting from sixteen different vantage points.
Writers have the advantage of being able to live their lives twice. Just like those hunters, they bought the license and are entitled to the self-inflicted black eye, or bag the “big one” … or maybe both.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.