Wulff Wisdom: Roll on, Rusty

It was hard watching Rusty leave. I could almost see all the memories — good and bad — swirling in the clouds of dust, scattering in his wake like the falling leaves of autumn.

Rusty and I go back over thirty years. We hung out a lot; rodeos, ropings, branding, gathering cattle in the mountains and out north. He was pretty handy, but he was far from good looking. He sported scars from all sorts of “ranch wrecks” and a few plain, stupid stunts that probably shouldn’t have happened. He survived those, but he maintained his best attribute: his character. He had a great personality and animals and people were drawn to him. They just liked him.

Rusty was always there when a sketchy job needed to be done. As a matter of fact, I would imagine he liked those most of all. We once hauled two crazy, goofy ostriches from Casper to Douglas (back during the short time that everyone was buying ostriches for their eggs, which sold for around $500 apiece). I had a huge number of phone calls after we pulled through town with those ostriches facing backwards in the trailer, their heads and necks sticking through the make-shift hog panel wired over the top of the gate to keep them from jumping out. One caller told me that he thought they were two giant snakes with their heads weaving back and forth, so he followed us through town to see what we unloaded. It’s too bad that he missed what all transpired trying to load the silly things in the first place.

Rusty was with me on another occasion when a friend decided to buy a llama and asked me to haul it for him. Of course, he didn’t want the llama to be lonely, so he bought two. They seemed pretty content in the trailer until a small group of tourists walked up to the trailer to pet them. The llamas had turned around backwards, of course, with their heads hanging out over the gate. Apparently, they weren’t all that content because when the tourists got close enough to pet them, both llamas dug deep into the nastiest recesses of their stomachs, and spit at them simultaneously. Their aim would have put to shame the best special forces sniper, and sent the tourists backwards, screaming and using curse words unfit for even the best of the proverbial sailors.

Rusty was there for a host of slapstick deliveries: goats that stood on their hind legs with front legs hooked over the gate, watching the vehicles behind us and bleating loudly as we drove through town. One summer I was desperate to get rid of an ornery steer, so I loaded him up in the trailer and headed to the sale barn. In spite of his size, he managed to turn himself around and tried to jump out the back. I had taken precautions prior by wiring several 2x4 boards across the back over the gate. The steer shattered them and was hanging halfway out when I pulled up to the loading chute. One of the broken boards had wedged in a slat in the trailer’s divider, and the steer’s back feet were stuck between the board and the door. He couldn’t get in and he couldn’t get out, but he sure left an interesting dip in the top of the gate that lasted the lifetime of the trailer.

I know that some will say you can’t become attached to inanimate things, but whether we want to admit it or not — we do. It can be our trucks, motorcycles, and even old rusty horse trailers. After all, they DO have personalities and quirky characteristics that make them unique. But they can also represent a part of life that you’d love to live again. When those things that we’ve spent so much time with disappear down the road, it’s hard not to feel a little tear slide down your cheek thinking of all those experiences that truly do make you who you are.

I felt like getting a couple of buckets and going up the road to pick up those memories that had tumbled out of that old trailer. But I wiped away a few tears and turned, grinning at the thought of the new owners telling me that they were going to convert Rusty into a traveling bar to take to rodeos, horse shows, and “Wyoming cowboy stuff.”

Somehow, that seems appropriate.