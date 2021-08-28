Wulff Wisdom: Saddle up and give it a hug

For many years, an old, worn saddle sat in our living room. It rested on a wooden saddle rack with our brand burned into the side. On the wall behind the saddle was a display of rodeo photos, award plaques, and portraits of horses.

The saddle isn’t a fancy show saddle or an engraved trophy saddle; just an old-fashioned, plain working saddle. It’s well over sixty years old, marked and scarred from use. Stamped on the seat and the back of the cantle are the words “Kirwan-Neilson, Makers, Lusk, Wyo.” Dark leather subtly gleams with a recent saddle-soaping and oiling executed painstakingly by my husband. It’s not allowed to be used by anyone: it’s priceless and irreplaceable, and incredibly significant to me, because it belonged to my father.

My first recollection as a child was my father waking me up from a nap, and carrying me outside into the warm sunshine on a Sunday afternoon. Standing in the yard was Joker, my father’s saddle horse. He was a big, rangy sorrel with two white socks and a narrow blaze. He picked his head up, pricked his ears forward, and watched as my father stepped off the porch with me in his arms. Dad’s saddle was sitting on a red, black and tan Navajo blanket on Joker’s back.