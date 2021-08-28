Wulff Wisdom: Saddle up and give it a hug

For many years, an old, worn saddle sat in our living room. It rested on a wooden saddle rack with our brand burned into the side. On the wall behind the saddle was a display of rodeo photos, award plaques, and portraits of horses.
The saddle isn’t a fancy show saddle or an engraved trophy saddle; just an old-fashioned, plain working saddle. It’s well over sixty years old, marked and scarred from use. Stamped on the seat and the back of the cantle are the words “Kirwan-Neilson, Makers, Lusk, Wyo.” Dark leather subtly gleams with a recent saddle-soaping and oiling executed painstakingly by my husband. It’s not allowed to be used by anyone: it’s priceless and irreplaceable, and incredibly significant to me, because it belonged to my father.
My first recollection as a child was my father waking me up from a nap, and carrying me outside into the warm sunshine on a Sunday afternoon. Standing in the yard was Joker, my father’s saddle horse. He was a big, rangy sorrel with two white socks and a narrow blaze. He picked his head up, pricked his ears forward, and watched as my father stepped off the porch with me in his arms. Dad’s saddle was sitting on a red, black and tan Navajo blanket on Joker’s back.
My father lifted me into the saddle, telling me to hold on tight to the saddle horn. I remember wearing just a diaper, feeling the warm leather against my chubby bare legs and thinking how very huge the saddle horn was as I grasped it with my little hands. With one big hand on my leg, Dad walked Joker around and around the house yard and an old brown Pontiac that was the family car. I recall the mesmerizing rhythm of Joker’s long strides, the bright glare of the sun and the reassuring warmth of my father’s hand as I experienced my first horseback ride. I can still remember the rich smells of horse and saddle, my father’s aftershave, and crying when he pried me off the horse. I wanted back on ... I wanted to RIDE!
That first ride was the beginning of a special relationship with my dad. We shared the same passion for horses, livestock, ranching and the land. As I grew up, that passion grew with me. I watched, listened, and learned from my dad, and carried those things with me throughout my life. From that day on, I could never get enough riding in. I never had too many horses, and I never had too much work to do on horseback. From that very first ride, memories were made; some happy, some sad, some funny — but nonetheless memories that are worth repeating, remembering and sharing.
Over the years, the living room has become too crowded for saddles. Dad’s saddle has been moved to the room that we call the mudroom when it’s dirty, and the sunroom when it’s clean. Walking through that room I often find myself touching the smooth brown leather, and sometimes I even speak to it. This saddle cradled my father as it sat on the back of a hundred different horses, traveled countless miles, and is deserving of an honorable retirement in our house. It reminds me of my roots and the lessons my father taught me. It inspires me, encourages me, and can even give me comfort when I need it. It has become my muse.
I believe that we all have a type of muse, and that it can be found where you least expect it. It may serve as a reminder, good luck charm, or something that simply grounds you — like warm, dark, worn leather — comforting and reassuring.
Joker has been gone for decades, and my dad passed in 1981. The home place with the house he built, the barns, corrals, and even part of the land is now gone. The room that the saddle sits in presently is paneled with old barn wood from the original barn, complete with rusty nail holes, warps, and stains that are part of its character. And then, there is Dad’s saddle: something tangible remaining that connects me with my dad.
The saddle nourishes the best of memories and fosters a frame of reference. My heart is warmed by those memories it inspires and nudges me to be more like my dad, and hold dear that first ride, which started it all.
I think I’ll go give it a hug.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.