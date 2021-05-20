Wulff Wisdom: Secrets of a Derby Car

Anyone familiar with demolition derby cars is aware of the time, money and effort it takes to put together a truly competent derby car. It’s an art: more than just getting an old beater that runs.
Now don’t be thinking that I like anything about machinery of any kind, or the maintenance or technology that goes into anything mechanical. You’d be horribly wrong. But I will claim my fair share of exposure to the intricacies of building a crash-worthy vehicle.
A derby car needs to be gutted: seats removed (other than the driver’s seat), along with anything else that could break loose and become a projectile. If it doesn’t directly contribute to the actual operation, it’s out. The majority of the wiring is removed other than the wiring to the starter, coil and alternator. All glass is removed. The doors and trunk are welded shut.
George was the absolute “Derby King” for years. He always had his eyes open for “the perfect” derby car. He set out to “soup it up” and make it absolutely wicked. If he found a particular part that would enhance the performance of his derby car, regardless of location, price or ownership - he’d find a way to obtain it. On more than one occasion he literally stole parts for his derby car.
From me.
His wife!
That doesn’t grant him a pardon. I admit that I resented his obsession with derby cars, yet I grew to respect the skill and effort poured into them, even knowing they were doomed to be totally annihilated after a few hours in competition.
George’s derby cars were local favorites. Usually the last one to be completely finished, George loved helping everyone else build their derby car. At the last minute, he would let someone “dying to drive a derby car” get behind the wheel of his car so they could have the experience of totally annihilating the car that he’d spent hours and hours prepping. Being a sincerely generous guy, he enjoyed watching someone drive that otherwise wouldn’t have had a car of their own … much more than driving them himself.
I couldn’t ignore his enthusiasm. I am ashamed to say that I even helped with the cars sometimes.
“The rods are going out of your pickup,” he told me one day.
“I don’t think so,” I replied; suspicious.
“Can’t you hear it?” he asked.
“Nope.” (I sensed where this was going.)
“I can hear it. You’re gonna need to replace the engine,” he stated simply.
This conversation was repeated over and over for three months. One day I came home from work to find my 350 short block Chevy engine in the back of George’s truck, and another engine under the hood in mine.
I’m not a mechanic and I repeat: I don’t like machinery. But I knew my truck’s engine and I knew this was not a necessary surgery.
It’s strange how my 350 engine found its way into George’s derby car and ran in every derby for five years without as much as a sputter. George survived our wedding anniversary that year (I threatened divorce), but the derby fell right on our anniversary date and that seemed a little harsh.
Years later, I had an older model truck that would run, but it had been parked for some time. A friend came to tune it up so I could use it, but when he lifted the hood he stepped back and glared quizzically at me, and then at the radiator.
“What’s this?” he asked, scratching his head under his ball cap.
I followed the direction of his gaze, and burst out laughing. The 3/4 ton had a pathetic little radiator that looked like it came off a motorcycle. I knew where the original radiator had gone, but couldn’t stop laughing enough to explain.
George built his last derby car in 2008. His final wish was to build one final car, and he enlisted his brother’s help. Together they finished a car, and entered the Wyoming State Fair Demolition Derby. One month later he succumbed to the brain cancer he’d been fighting for years.
“Tear it down in the shop before you tear it up at the track,” he’d say. I bet that 350 short block is revving up in a derby car somewhere in Wyoming, probably relatively nearby.