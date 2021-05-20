Wulff Wisdom: Secrets of a Derby Car

Anyone familiar with demolition derby cars is aware of the time, money and effort it takes to put together a truly competent derby car. It’s an art: more than just getting an old beater that runs.

Now don’t be thinking that I like anything about machinery of any kind, or the maintenance or technology that goes into anything mechanical. You’d be horribly wrong. But I will claim my fair share of exposure to the intricacies of building a crash-worthy vehicle.

A derby car needs to be gutted: seats removed (other than the driver’s seat), along with anything else that could break loose and become a projectile. If it doesn’t directly contribute to the actual operation, it’s out. The majority of the wiring is removed other than the wiring to the starter, coil and alternator. All glass is removed. The doors and trunk are welded shut.

George was the absolute “Derby King” for years. He always had his eyes open for “the perfect” derby car. He set out to “soup it up” and make it absolutely wicked. If he found a particular part that would enhance the performance of his derby car, regardless of location, price or ownership - he’d find a way to obtain it. On more than one occasion he literally stole parts for his derby car.

From me.

His wife!