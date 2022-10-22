Wulff Wisdom: See ya next fall

A mysterious nimbus seems to surround a veteran, unseen by most, but recognizable between veterans. It’s something akin among them; familiar and almost odorlike. It’s a veteran brotherhood — an undeniable bond.

Then the slight nod of a head, followed by ”You a vet? Where’d you serve? What branch were you in?”

Hunters seem to have the same kind of affinity. “Where are you hunting? What are you hunting? Have you filled out your tag?”

The differences are the camo and orange indicators on hunters, instead of branch caps or military insignias on veterans. At the grocery store, fuel pump, pawn shop, gift stores and restaurants they greet and shake hands, exchange quips and swap phone numbers and hunting stories.

It’s autumn in Wyoming, and it means hunting season. Wyoming is prime territory for hunting adventures, and accommodating land owners — well, most of them — look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones all in the name of time-honored traditions: bagging “the big one” and filling the freezer with wild game.

Hunters engage their primitive instincts and gear up lavishly to hunt. It’s a well-earned indulgence of equipment, licenses and wooing landowners for hunting privileges. They are amorous suitors, arriving with crisp apples from Michigan, wine from California vineyards, cheese curds from Wisconsin and more: tasty samples of the liquid sort, hand-tooled hunting knives, personalized rifle scabbards.

We anticipate their arrival every year. They’re like the wild cousins, big brothers or crazy uncles. Interactions are familial, warm and enthusiastic. They come prepared to enjoy a few days of unpredictable ventures, making memories happen and maybe spinning a tale or two.

We enjoy the antics and memory-making as well. One example is the two bow hunters that stationed themselves at the waterhole in a blind of sagebrush and willows. After days, they hit an antelope that attempted a getaway down the sand draw. The hunters tracked it to a switchback in the draw, stunned (and maybe a little horrified) to find two coyotes voraciously devouring it. The hunters were so incensed they dropped their bows and ran to their truck. The next year they told us sheepishly that they would be hunting with rifles.

The following year, a bow hunter hit his antelope late in the afternoon the first day. Dark fell before he could track him down. With our help and that of the game warden we went in search of the buck early the next morning. We eventually found a large bare spot where the grass had been trampled down to bare ground around the quarry’s hide, scraped clean and stretched out flat as a bearskin rug in front of the fireplace. The hide, head and one leg was all that remained. In between bouts of raucous laughter we wisecracked about the thank you notes that the coyotes would be sending for their buffet. There wasn’t an ounce of meat left to show for the hunter’s efforts. He gathered up the hide and head, mumbling, “Well, at least I don’t have to skin the thing.”

Countless stories make us interrupt each other with eagerness over coffee in the mornings: the guide that got lost on opening day; the hunter that missed his shot because he got caught with his pants down; the cardboard buck silhouette that we moved randomly just for the mere entertainment of it; the black eyes from the recoil of the rifle scopes; the law enforcement officers from California that got overly excited over the “big one” and fell out of the truck and over each other (reminiscent of the three stooges) scattering their rifles amid good-natured comments referring to their public service capabilities in an emergency.

Hunters know they are going to be teased for being from wherever they’re from. They join in when the guy that has to open the gates has doubts about his claim to the seating arrangement after a six minute life-or-death struggle with a gate that closes only after stretching a half-mile of fence. He closed himself out on the wrong side of the gate that just whipped his butt, and had to open it twice. Only nine more gates to go, and he’ll have it figured out.

We hear from them throughout the year. They are “family”, and we look forward to the next hunting season. They know we tease the ones we love, regardless of their shooting capabilities.

And they’ll still come back next year.