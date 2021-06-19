Wulff Wisdom: Snake eyes and a hand grenade

When you’re only 19, you aren’t normally absorbed in day-to-day preoccupation of simply staying alive.

That is, unless you’re in the middle of a war in a place called Vietnam.

“Bass” grew up with more than a fair share of hardship. His father died when Bass was only 9, and Bass learned about resilience and self-sufficiency. He spent a great deal of time in the mountains of Kentucky, and later he mastered all the skills taught in Boy Scouts. In some ways, that was the most training he received before he was handed a rifle and dropped off via chopper in the jungles of Vietnam.

In Vietnam, there was always a bullet with your name on it waiting somewhere. There were days without showers, food, water, rest, and ample ammunition. Strong, resourceful, tall and imposing, Bass had become the vanguard of his unit. Unconcerned at the prospect of getting killed himself, he was more focused on seeing that the men he served with made it back home.