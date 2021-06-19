Wulff Wisdom: Snake eyes and a hand grenade

When you’re only 19, you aren’t normally absorbed in day-to-day preoccupation of simply staying alive.
That is, unless you’re in the middle of a war in a place called Vietnam.
“Bass” grew up with more than a fair share of hardship. His father died when Bass was only 9, and Bass learned about resilience and self-sufficiency. He spent a great deal of time in the mountains of Kentucky, and later he mastered all the skills taught in Boy Scouts. In some ways, that was the most training he received before he was handed a rifle and dropped off via chopper in the jungles of Vietnam.
In Vietnam, there was always a bullet with your name on it waiting somewhere. There were days without showers, food, water, rest, and ample ammunition. Strong, resourceful, tall and imposing, Bass had become the vanguard of his unit. Unconcerned at the prospect of getting killed himself, he was more focused on seeing that the men he served with made it back home.
Food rations were dismal, and usually cold. Live fire in a base camp could give away your location to the enemy, so If you wanted it hot, you broke up a claymore mine and took out the C-4 explosive, and lit it. The rations tasted like dog food, and once in awhile someone would get creative with jungle cuisine. Monkey and snake might end up on the menu — rarely — but none of it satisfied one’s inner carnivore even if it could be chewed up and swallowed.
Even the most level-headed combat soldier can become a bit undone after days of walking and dodging incoming fire. Bass, recently decorated with a Bronze Star for heroism after moving three wounded comrades to safety while under heavy enemy fire, was desperate for some rest. In addition, his patrol had been caught in a deadly ambush a few days later. Nerves frayed, mind and body past exhaustion, Bass was desperate for some rest. The entryway to his bunker, dug into the red soil and covered by a black tarp, beckoned invitingly.
As he reached out to pull the tarp back, something odd brushed against the tarp from the inside. Ragged and bleary-eyed, he was unprepared for what met him face-to-face, eye-to-eye.
Standing at 6 foot, 6 inches, normally wary and dauntless under pressure, Bass was often looked to in a leadership role. He always expected the unexpected — but this?
Mere inches from his face was the trademark flared hood of a huge king cobra, tongue flicking relentlessly and weaving its evil head. Its fangs looked like daggers. It was hissing loudly, and the deep, throaty warning sounded like the snarl of an enraged komodo dragon.
Bass had seen first hand what happens when bitten by a king cobra. The snake’s venom disrupts the victim’s internal nerve communication, and eventually paralysis of the lungs affect the heart. Suffocation or heart attack occurs. It’s not an easy death.
Bass’ reactions were rapidly automatic. He grabbed the hand grenade on his belt, pulled the pin and hurled it into the bunker, hitting the ground and rolling away from the detonation — all in one fluid motion. Then he jumped to his feet and emptied the full clip of his rifle into the burning, smoking hole that was once the safest place he had.
The entire firebase erupted into chaos. It was a few minutes before the root cause of the blast spread through the ranks, and it took awhile for everyone’s blood pressure to return to normal after realizing they weren’t under enemy fire again. Fortunately, nobody had been injured or killed … except for the cobra.
Mumblings of “Bass blew up his bunker!” and “Hey, is Bass havin’ smoked snake for supper tonight?” was shared throughout the camp for days — as was the smoldering of the bedrolls.
“Bass rearranging his bunker again?”
“Bass gettin’ creative with pest control today?”
Bass was relieved he was alive to tell about it, and kept his composure about the incident in spite of the teasing. The commanding officer wasn’t sure if (or how) he should write him up. It was days before he was reissued a new bedroll and even longer before he got another tarp. The buddies that had shared the bunker deserted him after deciding it would be safer to move to another bunker.