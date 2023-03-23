Springtime is often compared to a beautifully written piece of music -- an exquisitely crafted work of art that harmonizes with all of nature.

Of the four seasons that comprise a year, none exemplifies extravagance and enchantment like spring. Nature has rested and slept, and as it wakes slowly, we witness hints of emerald green peer out from under melting snowdrifts scattered among the foothills. Bird calls drift languidly on currents of soft spring air: joyful songs of returning robins, bluebirds, meadowlarks, and geese. Clouds race across a brilliant blue sky, tumbling over one another, pouring into each other vibrant colors of pearly white and soft pastels of opal. Mountains stretched along the horizon blush with translucent light, and beams of glorious sunrises and sunsets blaze in copper and gold. Something unexplainable saturates the air with the tantalizing echoes of reawakening.

Winter wheat lies patiently in neat rows, thrusting thin arms to the sun. Buds burst forth from the waking branches of the trees, and evergreens transform from drab winter hues to fresh, bright green. New growth pops from everywhere: between the bricks of old buildings, creeping up damp, weathered wood of deserted barns; under, over and around the stones and rocks of the fields; winding through the fragrant sage and fencelines, obscuring the dark, cold damp of winter to don the lighter garb of spring.

In the early golden-washed light of evening, newborn calves and lambs cavort among their watchful mothers. Rabbits dart drunkenly through the purple sagebrush. New foals try out their gangly legs, balancing precariously next to their vigilant dams as if on stilts.

Thrusting through the slush of melting snow, new life emerges. Crocus, daffodils and tulips offer brave blooms to the warming sun. Peering up at us is evidence to the end of winter: significant symbols of hopeful autumn planting. Another winter is in the rear view mirror.

Nature embraces the season with renewed hope and the songs of spring. We are all part of nature, and all to often we rumble through our schedules, chores, obligations and even our days without purposefully hesitating a few minutes to appreciate and enjoy what has been set out before us with that very promise.

Surrounded by the trees, sky, water, and vibrant life around us, it’s easy to feel a powerful, intrinsic sense of being molded by invisible forces older than our everyday concerns. It is humbling. The table of nature's wealth spreads before us as a true gift, offered to us to enjoy and care for.

In our busy lives, it's easy to overlook the "stuff" of life: the tiny viola that forces itself up through the cement to bloom in resilient strength; the intricate pattern and composition of the hawk's wings that allow him to dive, dip and drift in the sky. The ever-changing surrealistic colors displayed in a rainbow, or the kaleidoscope of colors and shapes of clouds that span the skies at daybreak. Or the miracle of birth that comes about in the fields, forests, mountains and plains.

The mysteries and miracles of nature is all around us. It wraps itself around us. It enters us and includes us. It's our responsibility to care for it; to breathe it, drink it in and steep ourselves in it. We owe the debt to appreciate such captivating encounters; to relish the feel of soft rain on upturned cheeks; to touch the silky, kinky cushion of wool on a tiny new lamb. To listen -- really listen -- to the cheery chorus of the birds in the morning as the music radiates from their throats and pierces the air across grasslands and through the timber. Take time to smell the air of spring; to find a shaft of sunlight pouring through a window, stretch out in its warmth, and enjoy the simple pleasure of the sun's warm fingers caress your skin. I call this "spanieling" for good reason. It’s a perfect example of the way to enjoy the simple gifts of nature learned from our greatest teachers -- animals.

The past winter has been a long, tough one. It’s high time to cherish the little things in life -- those small everyday miracles we too often take for granted. Enjoy the restoration of life in spring, spiritually as well as physically.

Remember that it isn't the things we did in life that we regret the most. It’s the things that we didn't do.