Wulff Wisdom: The call for a peaceful peak summit meeting

Modern conveniences can be experienced every day, but these rare and special times are unequaled. Tranquility falls like spring rain. The earth immerses me: songbird melodies cascade from the treetops, and the cool mountain air runs playful fingers through my hair and my horse’s mane.

All I see around me and below me — nature in its raw pureness — is a mere reflection of time.

This is my luxury: to escape the uproar and turmoil of life, and let my mind and soul be free for one sacred, precious hour of time, far and away from the every day chaos that is our reality.

Beyond the intensity of the world’s cries of injustice, oppression, political correctness, and the pandemonium of political, racial, and religious issues can’t reach the majestic repose of the mountain.

Friends tell me I was born 100 years too late, and I’ve never been able to deny that truth. Life gets complicated just in the living of it, but it becomes more complex with modern technology, social pressure, and all sorts of obligations. However, the very minute that I unload my horse and head to the back of a seemingly endless pasture to start gathering cattle, those hindrances start slipping away one by one. Breathing becomes easier. Thinking becomes clearer. Life becomes invigorating.