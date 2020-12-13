Wulff Wisdom: The call for a peaceful peak summit meeting

High on the mountain, a sun-swept summit overlooks miles of wilderness; smaller mountains, rolling hills, and prairies stretching north. Skirting the south, east and west sides are stands of the deepest timber in the area. The climb is long but not necessarily steep.
Weaving in and out among the trees on elk and deer trails, breaking out from the shade of the pines and into the warm sun is comparable to earth’s opening up crisp, clean pages of a brand new book, revealing a whole new world, pristine and pure. The air is crisp and fresh, and the sun washes over weary shoulders, banishing the burdens of time.
Far below, other mountain peaks reach to the bright blue sky in a purple haze. Jagged ledges and rocky canyons spread granite fingers northeast, dropping into overgrown woodlands and grassy mountain meadows. Shades of gold, orange and red freckle the thick evergreens spanning the horizons, heralding the arrival of autumn.
Every moment spent in the saddle has its special reward and magic moments. This is mine. This is my summit meeting. Quiet reflection is a prelude to mental clarity and inner serenity. Meatloaf sandwiches and bottled water in a cooler back at the truck can’t quench the hunger and thirst for the medicine of the mountain. Cold, sweet water trickling over mossed rock and handfuls of juicy sweet raspberries warmed in the sun and plucked straight from thorny branches are blissfully fulfilling.
Modern conveniences can be experienced every day, but these rare and special times are unequaled. Tranquility falls like spring rain. The earth immerses me: songbird melodies cascade from the treetops, and the cool mountain air runs playful fingers through my hair and my horse’s mane.
All I see around me and below me — nature in its raw pureness — is a mere reflection of time.
This is my luxury: to escape the uproar and turmoil of life, and let my mind and soul be free for one sacred, precious hour of time, far and away from the every day chaos that is our reality.
Beyond the intensity of the world’s cries of injustice, oppression, political correctness, and the pandemonium of political, racial, and religious issues can’t reach the majestic repose of the mountain.
Friends tell me I was born 100 years too late, and I’ve never been able to deny that truth. Life gets complicated just in the living of it, but it becomes more complex with modern technology, social pressure, and all sorts of obligations. However, the very minute that I unload my horse and head to the back of a seemingly endless pasture to start gathering cattle, those hindrances start slipping away one by one. Breathing becomes easier. Thinking becomes clearer. Life becomes invigorating.
Wyoming fills a person up and makes you feel both strong and fragile at the same time. Your life is placed in absolute, bare-boned perspective. Life here demands regular attendance, and if you miss a day you miss something priceless. Lessons come from countless directions, and you never know from when or where they come. But through it all, you grow more alive, aware, and appreciative.
Imagine, if you will, the rebirth of integrity and decency that could come about in our nation’s policy makers and leaders of all partisans if they were to leave the protective concrete confines of government buildings to find themselves alone in the remoteness of the mountain. What if they were to spend a solitary hour in that pristine expanse of nature: without phones, papers, reporters, or advisers. Would the enormity of the endless panorama and roaring silence strike them with the stark reality of their personal vulnerability and awaken a primal desire for serenity, unity and humility? Would the magnitude of their smallness in the immensity of the landscape bring about a shift in philosophy?
If they were afforded the introspect on the vast expanse of time and space both behind and before them, would they reflect upon their fleeting interludes of glory and realize that they would someday be bound to descend and recede into history?
More importantly, would they regret this one, exquisite hour of divine juncture: a missed call to a peaceful peak summit meeting? In those moments, would they experience a reawakening as I do, and see the world restored and not impaired by 2020 visions?
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.
