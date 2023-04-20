I had a good friend stop to visit the other day, and in our conversation, he asked if I still had horses. I must have given him “that look,” because he returned a similar expression and said “Oh, I guess so, then.”

Maybe he doesn’t know me as well as I thought he did. If he really knew me that well, he would have known the answer.

I. Can. Not. Live. Without. Horses.

It seems that I was born with a sequestered “hollow” spot deep inside that requires the constant presence of horses just to keep me alive. Horses keep my heart beating and my blood pumping. Every little moment spent with them is like an adventure.

Many people probably feel that this notion is extreme. It could very well be. But nonetheless there’s not a soul in this world that will ever convince me that I could take another breath without a horse in the mix.

Horses are my past, present and future. They are always at the forefront: front and center — a consistent focus and staple. They are my lifeblood.

They allowed me to meet people who shared with me and taught me a lot; with all the good, bad and ugly. Horses introduced me to the best friends I have, and made me aware of some that I'm glad I forgot. I’ve spoken with perfect strangers that were just like me, and to those who thought I was crazy (and probably still do).

But my lifelong history with horses encouraged me to explore, learn, and gain a number of skills and disciplines, all with the sole purpose to understand and care for horses. I have experienced pain, incredible joy, indescribable sorrow, victory, defeat, humbleness and humility. I’ve experienced fear, courage, love, and power. I’ve felt invincible, vulnerable, weak, and hopeful. I’ve laughed, sung, shouted, and yes … I sometimes cried.

Because of horses I’ve seen wonderful places and lived unforgettable moments. From the back of a horse, I’ve stopped a thousand times to gaze in amazement at incredible landscapes, and been witness to nature as it gives birth, thrives, and dies.

I’ve been able to ride with my ugly nightmares, heartaches, and deep regrets burning inside, and return home hours later with peace and serenity consuming me. My “hollow” was replenished and filled up.

Every time I go out to my horses I think about how wonderful they are. I haven’t stopped talking about it to those who do not understand, and those who don’t (or won’t) understand are eventually left on their own.

I gave up a lot of things and spent money that I didn’t have to live a life with horses, and to be able to work, train, provide for and enjoy their companionship and partnership. The tiniest of sacrifices are meaningless compared to the abundance of living I’ve shared with them.

In my world, horses aren’t merely a tax write off or a means of making a name or money. They aren’t a means of transport or a tool — they are the lost part of my soul and the wings of my spirit.

Some day when I’m unable to walk anymore, my horses will be the glorious gold trophies of my life, as real as the buckles in the trophy case and the warmth that springs from the memories of what horses have taught me and the experiences I’ve enjoyed because of them.

When someone says to me: "You really should sell those horses and make life easier for yourself,” I bite my tongue and try not to answer. I may give them “the look” and shake my head just a little bit. I don’t care what their intention is to even suggest that, but following their advice would be signing my death wish.

Maybe I won’t always be able to go out and throw a saddle on a horse and go for a ride, or harness one to drive and pick up the mail or visit the neighbor. Maybe all I will be able to do is hobble out to the fence and whistle them up to give them a pat and a treat. But they will be loved and cared for, and in return they give me unconditional love, loyalty and life itself. They are the center of my world.

As I write this, I hear one of the horses nicker, and another pawing a feed pan. My adventures continue, and I am blessed.