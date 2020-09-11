Wulff Wisdom: The scent of freedom

Wyoming did her part as she inevitably does, and her residents responded to the challenges of protecting, supporting and rebuilding in the compassionate, selfless manner they are known for. We value our freedom, and we know what sacrifices need to be made to protect it.

That’s what Wyoming does. Wyoming might be the least populated state in the country, but in my way of thinking, it allows that much more room for Wyoming hearts to beat bigger with patriotism and pride. Being America’s second-most patriotic state in the nation is testimony that Wyoming’s people know to do the right thing, and to be generous about it.

As I sit on my deck enjoying my coffee, I remember. I am undeniably grateful for the clear skies, fresh air and the early morning quiet offered by this vigorous, enduring state. We can be thankful to be physically distanced from the unthinkable events of something as tragic as the terrorist attack of 9/11, and know that Wyoming possesses incredible proficiency and is deeply invested in the complicated politics and complex business of today’s world. Wyoming’s voices are widely heard and greatly respected.

In December of 2001, Congress approved September 11 as “Patriot Day” to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Display your flag and remember those lost and those who bravely ran into the face of danger instead of from it.

Then take a deep breath of full-bodied Wyoming air. That, my friend, is the scent of freedom.

