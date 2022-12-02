Wulff Wisdom: The smallest of kindnesses

They often come to us by happenstance, these peculiar, distinct and sometimes challenging animals that just need a little extra attention. Rather than groaning “Why me?” we can embrace the myriad of life lessons we learn from them, and emulate their determination to overcome difficulties, their perception of life, and especially the dignity in which they die.

Reality often kicks in long before the coffee does for ranchers. We may wake up one morning to find our best mare badly wire cut and dragging a broken leg; a cow that was too sick and weak to properly deliver her calf, or discovering the best cow dog we ever owned had died in his sleep, curled up on his bed in front of the fire. These are the things that hit us cruelly hard and remind us about the frailty of life.

So we do what we are called to do, and we do it because it makes us who we are.

We put out extra cat food because we’re aware there are night visitors that hide during the day under the farm equipment. We seldom see them because they don’t want to be seen, but they know there’s warm water even on the coldest nights in a heated water dish. And because we know a couple of them are very old, we spent $75 on a heated cat bed, and then bought a second one after we heard them fighting over the first one.

We feed the tiny, preemie lamb that will most likely die. She’ll have a belly full of warm milk and clean straw to fall asleep on, and we’ll move her to a sunny spot in the barn where she can be warm. We’ll keep the crippled old cow another summer because she’s raised the best calves of the crop every year for ten years. The scrawny calf that had a rough start and fell way short of the expected growth and weight gain during the summer won’t go to the sale barn just because he’ll be an inconvenience to us. Instead, he’ll spend the winter close to the barns where he’ll have open water, endless feed, and good shelter from the weather. He’s good company for the smooth-mouthed ewes that are also home for the winter so they won’t have to struggle for food or water, or end up as a buffet for the coyotes or buzzards. In early spring they will repay us with healthy lambs. And we never butchered the speckled steer because we think his horns and hide are pretty. He looks goofy: his ears were frozen off when he was born, but he comes when we call and follows the pickup. He’s a popular community personality because he jumps the fence and wanders up and down the county road at random, and likes to eat cinnamon rolls.

We’ve quit expecting ‘friends’ to pay the pasture for their old horses. They no longer come to see them. We scratch our heads and take a deep breath, understanding that the lack of accountability on the owner’s part is not the fault of the horses. The horses know we’ll treat them kindly and feed them the same as we do our own, and when the time comes, we’ll help them out in the end.

We may not seem like the tough, calloused old ranchers that many people think of when they think of Wyoming or see the movie portrayals of ‘how the west was won.’ Country folks survive and overcome hardships every day, just as the living things around us do.

As ranchers, we are called to be stewards of the land, and with it comes the responsibility to be the guardians of life as well. At the end of it all, we (hopefully) enter into eternity knowing that we did the best we could for those that needed us, and even though we may not have gone about seeking them, they became part of our life for one reason or another. Whether we recognize why is irrelevant, because we have learned that kindness is a virtue. And as we grow older and realize that life isn’t always easy, a little bit of extra attention goes a long way.

We restore their world and in turn, they restore ours. The way we treat them is exactly how the we would like to be treated. If we can’t extend the smallest of kindness to an animal, what does that say about us?