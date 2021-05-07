Wulff Wisdom: The tyrant in the fish tank

Speedy was fascinating and I liked to assume it had a personality. It would sometimes creep (very slowly) along the bottom of the tank, over the castle, treasure box, and sides of the aquarium. Occasionally it would inch to the top rim of the tank and perch for a bit, dropping back into the water whenever it was ready.

My mother was less than impressed with the whole setup, but I would catch her gazing at the ocean life living in the kitchen entryway. Nonetheless, she ended up having issues with Speedy.

She called me at work one day, sounding stressed. “Your starfish is sitting on top of the aquarium,” she said.

I replied, “It’s okay. It’ll go back in the water when it wants to.”

Mom: “Uhhh … it’s awful creepy.”

Me: “Creepy? Why? It’s not going to jump out and attack you or anything.”

Mom: “I don’t like it. It doesn’t have eyes or ears. I don’t think it can hear or see.”

Me: “Then it shouldn’t be any danger to you. Just flip it back in the tank if it bothers you.”

Mom: “I don’t want to touch it. What if it’s poisonous or something?”