Wulff Wisdom: The tyrant in the fish tank
Wulff Wisdom: The tyrant in the fish tank

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom  

Being a lover of the ocean and the creatures that live in it, I graduated from a typical freshwater fish aquarium to a larger, more elaborate salt water setup to indulge my underwater dreamworld.

The tank had a sunken ship, coral castle, and a treasure box full of “gold.” I placed live fern feather algae plants, kelp, and an artificial clam with a shiny pearl inside. In the center I set a dark blue, lifelike starfish. I stocked it with with five miniature seahorses, two yellowtail angel fish and two blue damsel fish. The aquarium was quite pretty, and it sat in the hallway between the entryway and the kitchen in my folks’ house.

Stocking the aquarium had been an interesting experience. I’d seen a little boxed ad in Field and Stream magazine advertising live miniature seahorses for sale. There was a number to call to request a catalog or talk to a “representative.” Your purchase would arrive in the mail, complete with instructions on how to introduce your sea creatures to their new home, and supplies to raise food for the seahorses.

Then I saw in the catalog a “rare red starfish,” and I had to have it. It was pricey, but I was excited when it arrived in the mail. I carefully introduced ‘Speedy’ to the tank, and it seemed to settle right in with the other residents, confidently settling itself directly on top of the decorative blue starfish.

Speedy was fascinating and I liked to assume it had a personality. It would sometimes creep (very slowly) along the bottom of the tank, over the castle, treasure box, and sides of the aquarium. Occasionally it would inch to the top rim of the tank and perch for a bit, dropping back into the water whenever it was ready.

My mother was less than impressed with the whole setup, but I would catch her gazing at the ocean life living in the kitchen entryway. Nonetheless, she ended up having issues with Speedy.

She called me at work one day, sounding stressed. “Your starfish is sitting on top of the aquarium,” she said.

I replied, “It’s okay. It’ll go back in the water when it wants to.”

Mom: “Uhhh … it’s awful creepy.”

Me: “Creepy? Why? It’s not going to jump out and attack you or anything.”

Mom: “I don’t like it. It doesn’t have eyes or ears. I don’t think it can hear or see.”

Me: “Then it shouldn’t be any danger to you. Just flip it back in the tank if it bothers you.”

Mom: “I don’t want to touch it. What if it’s poisonous or something?”

Me: “It’s not poisonous. If you’re scared it will bite, it doesn’t have any teeth. Take a spoon and flip it back in the tank.”

Mom: “I’m not getting close to it. Get rid of it.”

I was trying hard not to laugh. Speedy was barely over an inch in width and moved painfully slow.

Stifling laughter: “Okay, I’ll come home and flip it back in the water.”

Mom: “When are you getting rid of it?”

Me: “I’m not. It cost $30 and it’s absolutely harmless..”

Mom: “But what if it keeps getting out? I think it’s watching me.”

Me: “You just said it doesn’t have any eyes. How can it watch you?”

Mom: “Maybe it has radar or something. I hate it. Those six claws or fingers or whatever ..…”

I interrupted: “Arms. They’re called arms, and there are only five of them, not six.”

For a time, I teased her unmercifully about fearing something so tiny and harmless, but she was unrelenting in almost-daily phone calls to come and “put the thing” back in the water. I came home one day to find her totally freaked out. “I don’t know where it is!” She pointed toward the back of the house. “I’ve looked everywhere!”

She was terrified.

Chuckling, I explained that I’d relocated Speedy to the office where I worked, and it could no longer embrace tyranny. She looked relieved.

Speedy lived on my desk in its own aquarium for two years. One Monday morning, after a lonely weekend, I found it on the carpet, dried out and dead. It hadn’t made it back into the tank, and its reign of tyranny ended.

Rest in peace, Speedy. I smile when I think of you. What a good little tyrant!

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Writers from Wyoming

Writers from Wyoming is a selection of state residents who have been selected as occasional columnists for the Star-Tribune. Their voices add depth and widen our understanding of what it means to live in Wyoming.

