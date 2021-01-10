Wulff Wisdom: The world according to T-Rex

The one-eyed horned cow glared at me as I drove up to tag and vaccinate her new calf. The morning was cool and foggy, and the cow that we had appropriately named T-Rex was pawing the damp earth and wringing her tail, letting me know without question that I wasn’t going to get anywhere close enough to even check the calf’s gender.
I made several half-hearted passes in an attempt to get the truck between the cow and calf. She wasn’t having any of it. Better to wait for another day.
This dance continued throughout the week every time we fed: cow cake in the morning and hay in the evening. Neither my husband or I — even together — could get closer than twenty feet from that calf. The only sure thing was that T-Rex would keep us on our toes for awhile. It became a contest to see who could manage a quick ear tag and vaccination on baby T and come away unscathed.
About eight days after the calf was born, I did chores and headed out to feed while my husband left to get a load of hay. I drove through the cows and started pouring the cow cake out the open door of the pickup. T-Rex was the first to the cake line. I looked around for her calf and spotted it lying quietly at the opposite end of the feed line. The other cows were crowded around the cake, blocking T-Rex’s clear view of her calf.
It’s strange how excited a person can get when they see an opportunistic occasion in these kind of situations.
I quickly poured out the rest of the cake and made a beeline for the calf. The door was still open as I reached the calf, and I took a quick glance behind me. With no sight of T-Rex anywhere, I grabbed her calf by the hind leg and yanked it through the door, pushing it over to the passenger side floor. My left leg was still hanging out the open door, and as I reached over to shut the door, I heard a loud beller and felt an aromatic splatter of cow snot and chewed-up cow cake spatter my face and arm. Struggling to get the door shut with mama’s big, horned head wedged between me and the door, I hit the gas. The pickup lurched forward, leaving the cow behind slinging her head and bawling. She was blowing snot and wringing her tail in rage. She looked like a red-and-white, fur-covered, devil-possessed periscope.
I gunned it to the barn. Leaving the calf in the cab, I gathered up a tag, tagger, and dose of vaccine from the barn, and tagged, vaccinated, and gender checked the calf. Unceremoniously throwing the syringe and tagger on the seat, I sped down to where I picked up the calf. T-Rex met me just a few yards from the barn.
That old cow did a rollback that would have put a top-notch cutting horse to shame. She catapulted to the driver’s side door, running, bawling, spewing snot and shaking her horns. I slid to a stop, leaned over and opened the passenger door to push the calf out. The calf met me halfway, let loose with a blood curdling bawl (right in my face), and launched herself through the windshield. Glass shot everywhere. The calf skidded off the hood and hit the ground running to her mother, and the pair streaked across the flat and over the hill, tails whipping up high over their red backs.
I know I should have been remorseful about the windshield and the dents in both doors, but I was smiling all the way back to the house. My husband had just returned with hay, and scowling, rolled down his window. If looks could kill…
“What in hell happened?!” he growled.
I couldn’t contain myself. “I got T-Rex’s calf vaccinated and tagged!” I said proudly.
He didn’t say a word...
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.