Wulff Wisdom: The world according to T-Rex

The one-eyed horned cow glared at me as I drove up to tag and vaccinate her new calf. The morning was cool and foggy, and the cow that we had appropriately named T-Rex was pawing the damp earth and wringing her tail, letting me know without question that I wasn’t going to get anywhere close enough to even check the calf’s gender.

I made several half-hearted passes in an attempt to get the truck between the cow and calf. She wasn’t having any of it. Better to wait for another day.

This dance continued throughout the week every time we fed: cow cake in the morning and hay in the evening. Neither my husband or I — even together — could get closer than twenty feet from that calf. The only sure thing was that T-Rex would keep us on our toes for awhile. It became a contest to see who could manage a quick ear tag and vaccination on baby T and come away unscathed.

About eight days after the calf was born, I did chores and headed out to feed while my husband left to get a load of hay. I drove through the cows and started pouring the cow cake out the open door of the pickup. T-Rex was the first to the cake line. I looked around for her calf and spotted it lying quietly at the opposite end of the feed line. The other cows were crowded around the cake, blocking T-Rex’s clear view of her calf.