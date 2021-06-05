Wulff Wisdom: Things you find in a ranch truck

Did Clara meet TG that night? Did Cujo have a tragic demise? Did the lighter belong to a soldier? Did the wearer of the class ring go through a bad break-up? What are the histories of the odd little things lost — or found? The truck bears witness to a hundred different stories.

Our dog was sitting in the back seat one winter day while we fed and checked cattle. I looked in the rear view mirror and he was sitting with a small pink stuffed fox in his mouth. We’d never seen it before, but it became the “phantom fox”. A couple of days later we saw one of the cats carrying it around. Several days later it appeared in the bird feeder. It was on the window ledge one day; and the next it was buried by the dog. We didn’t see it for awhile. Then it mysteriously appeared on the deck, in a planter, or in the dog’s water bucket, and once on a tree limb. We never knew its origin, but it sure was popular.