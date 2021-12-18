Wulff Wisdom: Thrashing through the snow

Christmas season sparks the best of memory-sharing as family and friends gather during the holiday. Sprinkled in among the sweet stories are those that elicit laughter. For example: when the nephew dozed off in an after-turkey-dinner coma. He woke up, disoriented due to the whipped cream spread on the lens of his glasses, and began flailing his arms, yelling “Blizzard! Blizzard!” Later on he realized he had also acquired a magic marker mustache and a very thick, black unibrow.

My fondest memories usually wander off around the barn and the animals. Somehow I felt that animals sensed the significance of the Christmas season. My favorite story has always been “The Night The Animals Talked,” the Scandinavian legend that God gave voice to the animals when Christ was born. For a few minutes after midnight, the animals were able to talk, and gave praise for the miracle of Christ’s birth. I spent more than one Christmas Eve trying to find out if it were true.

But one incident in particular brings a chuckle every time I think about it. This particular winter we had chariot horses boarded and with the added volume of folks coming and going, we decided to make the barn area festive and bright. We hung a big white star on the well house door, and strung over 150 feet of multi-colored lights around the second rail of the horse pens and over each gate.

The remaining tree that had managed to withstand the constant barrage of cows and horses that seemed determined to destroy any tree in the area, was dazzling with white and yellow lights. The twinkling decorations could be seen from the highway, and it was quite prominent because at that time, the only place in the area was ours. With no other light displays to rival ours, the lights blazed warm and bright from the quiet, dark countryside.

But most that know animals also know that Christmas decorations and animals — especially confined animals — isn’t a very good combination. Cats climb Christmas trees and knock off ornaments. Dogs chew up presents under the tree. And horses play with the twinkle lights wrapped around their pens. After a couple of days, our lights had been tugged, munched on, and left hanging in lopsided disarray across the horse pens. (For a horse, you know, it’s fun to make them blink on and off.)

I had a big buckskin that I used as a pick-up and pony horse. He was smart, powerful, but a bit of a klutz. My husband called him “Spud,” much to my chagrin, but it kind of suited him. A few days before Christmas after a substantial snowfall, Spud was following me around as I did chores, impatient for his feed. I fed the last of the penned horses and Spud decided to stick his big head through a spot between a rail and a long loop of lights. The penned horse laid his ears back to deter Spud from reaching his dinner, and Spud pulled sharply back, hooking a string of lights in his thick mane. He kept in reverse as the light strings stretched tighter and tighter. Eventually the lights—from one end to the other—popped the staples and shot straight toward his face. His eyes widened as he spun around. The lights whirled around like chopper blades, flinging snow everywhere.

Spud kept thrashing and the lights kept spinning. They wrapped around and between his legs, barrel, and finally, under his tail. A large loop waved up high like breaking surf, settling over the top of the open well house door between it and the frame. The tension popped the door straight off the hinges, and it rocketed toward the startled buckskin. He whirled and kicked with both hind feet, slamming the door down hard. It slid under his hooves. Spud froze, a pathetic prisoner of 150 feet of twinkle lights — anchored by his own weight to the door he was standing on.

I approached slowly, hoping he would stand quietly while I cut the strings of lights away. As I reached for my knife, my husband nonchalantly sauntered from the feed room, chuckling. “Would you please give me a hand?” I gasped.

He stuck his hands in his pockets, leaned up against the well house and studied the quivering, sweaty buckskin. Then, with his crooked little grin, he quipped “Why don’t we just plug him in?”

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

