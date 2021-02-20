Wulff Wisdom: Three little words to live by

“What were the three words?”
It was the second time I had asked, but the 71 year-old veteran was struggling to put into words the event that often caused him onslaughts of anxiety. Haunting dreams and old injuries had tormented him mentally and physically through decades of living the life as a Vietnam Veteran.
“I was only nineteen years old. It was Valentines Day. I didn’t want to die that day. I should have been sent home in a body bag, but instead I spent six months in a hospital. Seven surgeries since. Those words whispered to me … they saved me.”
That morning fifty-one years ago started out quiet and peaceful — as much as Vietnam would allow, anyway. His unit was gearing up to continue their patrol. Several days before they had encountered an ambush within yards of being choppered in for a mission, and the entire squad was jumpy and on edge. It was raining. Everyone was soaked and cold. There’d been no rest that night. “Just another day in hell,” he said.
I urged him to continue. “We were some of the baddest s.o.b.s there. We’d been playing cat-and-mouse with the enemy (not the original word used) trying to figure out where they were. Those (expletive again) operated in places everybody else was afraid to go.”
He went on: how it felt to be a point man, and how, with each step, a foot soldier in Vietnam is “always almost dead.” He talked about the responsibility: the point man was usually the first one hit, but it was making sure you didn’t walk your squad into an ambush or trap. The point man had to be focused and have extremely acute peripheral vision and instincts. His “antenna” had to be on 360 degrees all the time.
His story, as are all the stories these incredible warriors share with me, made my heart ache with all they endured — many times without enough ammo, food, water, or sleep. They knew the feeling of being the quarry of an incredibly evil predator, the Viet Cong.
They had spent the night before huddled up against trees, shielding against the rain and avoiding the chance of becoming a target for the VC. They found little protection in their ponchos, fighting the pain of hunger, exhaustion, wounds, wet clothes and boots, and vulnerability. But they had a mission.
My veteran drew a deep breath, slowing down his words and softening his voice. “We started getting our gear together to head out, and before we had our sh-t together, we got hit from three sides. It was panic and chaos, men screaming, looking for cover, trying to figure out where the hell the fire was coming from. There was smoke everywhere. It was like the rain couldn’t douse the heat and the confusion.”
He repeated again hearing someone whisper into his ear those three words. He thought he was just imagining them because nobody was close and those that he could see were certainly not “whispering.” He heard them again. Soft and calm. And then again. He couldn’t ignore the words anymore, so he turned and ran, hunched, back to where the ammo had been left. He wrapped 600 rounds of “pig ammo” (belts of ammo for the M-60 machine gun) around his waist, over the 300 that he already had. As he ran back to the front, he was hit in the stomach by a hand grenade.
“Those three words had to have come from God or an angel,” he said in a quivering voice.
The last thing he remembered was fleeting moments being put into a medevac chopper and feeling the needle plunged into his chest as the medic started pumping him full of morphine. He woke up in a hospital, patched up and barely alive. He said he shouldn’t have been alive, but that 900 rounds of ammo strapped around his waist had saved him by cushioning a lot of the impact of the grenade.
Sighing, he said thoughtfully, “Some memories just don’t go away. They stay with you until the day you pass. God and his angel, I tell ya.”
I finally got the answer to my question about the three words.
They were: “Get more ammo.”
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.