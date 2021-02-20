Wulff Wisdom: Three little words to live by

“What were the three words?”

It was the second time I had asked, but the 71 year-old veteran was struggling to put into words the event that often caused him onslaughts of anxiety. Haunting dreams and old injuries had tormented him mentally and physically through decades of living the life as a Vietnam Veteran.

“I was only nineteen years old. It was Valentines Day. I didn’t want to die that day. I should have been sent home in a body bag, but instead I spent six months in a hospital. Seven surgeries since. Those words whispered to me … they saved me.”

That morning fifty-one years ago started out quiet and peaceful — as much as Vietnam would allow, anyway. His unit was gearing up to continue their patrol. Several days before they had encountered an ambush within yards of being choppered in for a mission, and the entire squad was jumpy and on edge. It was raining. Everyone was soaked and cold. There’d been no rest that night. “Just another day in hell,” he said.

I urged him to continue. “We were some of the baddest s.o.b.s there. We’d been playing cat-and-mouse with the enemy (not the original word used) trying to figure out where they were. Those (expletive again) operated in places everybody else was afraid to go.”