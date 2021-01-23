Wulff Wisdom: Tokens, treasures, and time in a bottle

Across the landscapes stretching from border to border, Wyoming harbors a wealth of stories and history, much of it unwritten and much of it yet to be discovered. Some of it will never be known, but the intrigue of Wyoming’s “what if” or “do you think it could be this” history is found in a variety of forms and structures, both natural and man made.

Some of the most compelling remnants emerge in countless old homesteads, scattered everywhere from prairies, grasslands, foothills and buried deep in the timber of the mountains. Old barns, cabins, corrals, root cellars, milk sheds, dugouts, and outhouses. We are drawn to these leaning, weathered relics that can’t speak, but still tell mysteries of the unknown. Our minds envision what the individuals who built the structures might have looked like, where they came from, what they did in their lifetimes, and where they might have ended up.

Were they famous outlaws? Did they live here alone? Was it a family that was killed by Indians or rustlers? Was that building a schoolhouse, church, or someone’s tiny home? Did they bury treasures nearby?