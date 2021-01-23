Wulff Wisdom: Tokens, treasures, and time in a bottle

Across the landscapes stretching from border to border, Wyoming harbors a wealth of stories and history, much of it unwritten and much of it yet to be discovered. Some of it will never be known, but the intrigue of Wyoming’s “what if” or “do you think it could be this” history is found in a variety of forms and structures, both natural and man made.
Some of the most compelling remnants emerge in countless old homesteads, scattered everywhere from prairies, grasslands, foothills and buried deep in the timber of the mountains. Old barns, cabins, corrals, root cellars, milk sheds, dugouts, and outhouses. We are drawn to these leaning, weathered relics that can’t speak, but still tell mysteries of the unknown. Our minds envision what the individuals who built the structures might have looked like, where they came from, what they did in their lifetimes, and where they might have ended up.
Were they famous outlaws? Did they live here alone? Was it a family that was killed by Indians or rustlers? Was that building a schoolhouse, church, or someone’s tiny home? Did they bury treasures nearby?
It’s surprising how often one can enter the dappled shadows of an old barn or cabin, and find a coin, spur, bottle, book or even an old newspaper. You wonder why someone else hasn’t picked it up, or if you are the first and only one to enter the hushed confines since the original inhabitants were there.
Among the broken down bed springs and weathered cupboard drawers the forgotten tokens forge images and perceptions that flourish and prosper in a creative mind. Telltale souvenirs hang inconspicuously from the splintered boards: a tuft of horsehair, a bit of sheep’s wool, a tattered, rotting rag hung from a nail. Tucked far back in the corner of a small beveled shelf high on the back wall, a small, oily covered colored jar or tin that probably once contained medicine or salve. Behind a rotting old board, loose at the bottom, someone’s hidden whiskey bottle, carefully corked, empty of whiskey but filled with time, and covered in dust and cobwebs.
From rafters and lofts, spiderwebs drape in intricate patterns among the dust-ridden filaments of gossamer webs. They sway gently in the dank air currents that drift through buckled doors and sagging windows, whispering the silent secrets of days and lives long gone.
Sometimes people talk about what they wish they could do if they had a super power. Most folks say they’d like to fly, some say they’d like to be invisible. There are others, but my super power would be to see and read the stories hidden within the collapsing walls of the countless ancient structures sprawled across our wild, windy state.
It’s possible the walls would tell of a mundane, unremarkable life distanced from civilization. Perhaps the overgrowth covers the ruts worn deep by teams of sweating horses pulling a stagecoach of royal travelers to a welcoming stage stop where a hot meal, short rest, and the switch to a fresh team took place mid day. Maybe the tiny, fenced off piece standing on the hill to the north of the run-down barn and torched remains of a house is a graveyard where children and parents are buried.
Surreptitious chronicles known only by the decaying sites will perish within and disappear forever, dispersed in the relentless wind and weather — stoic reminders of days gone by.
But think of this: If the archaic dwellings of humans and animals could speak and share the legacies of birth, life, and death freely — could there be the need to rewrite some of the pages of history?
Many questions remain unanswered — but something to imagine and ruminate on as you sit in the sun and allow yourself to drift into another place in time.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.