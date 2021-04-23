Wulff Wisdom: Trinkets of the Sea

Seashells remind me of rare and priceless moments spent on the beach or in the ocean. Intriguing and unique in design, they once housed a living sea creature. They are as varied in size, shape, texture, and color as flowers or snowflakes, and scientists estimate there are between 70,000 and 200,000 different species. Over the years I’ve collected many, and the ones I treasure most are those I picked up myself on the beach or discovered in mysterious rocky crevices when the tide rolled out. Some have been gifted to me, and others were self-indulgently purchased.

Seashells are far from an out-of-the-ordinary sight anywhere, even in Wyoming. Still, there’s something that draws folks to them, like exotic treasures, good-luck charms and souvenirs. Shell collections have been discovered in ancient ruins, caves, and dwellings throughout the world. They have been used extensively for art, ornamentation, musical instruments, dishes, tools, jewelry and currency for thousands of years.

The human imagination is spurred by seashells, and there are many captivating stories behind them. Seashells have been shared, gathered, and collected for decades through all civilizations. They’ve played a role in art, religion, and literature. But most of all, the very essence of the sea is embodied in every single seashell.