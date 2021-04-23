Wulff Wisdom: Trinkets of the Sea

Most know me as a rock-ribbed daughter of Wyoming, born and raised on Wyoming soil and ingrained with the values where hard work is the only guarantee and independence is vital. I’m proud of this state, proud of my heritage, and proud of the things that I have accomplished, regardless of the occasional epic failure.
Nonetheless, I am blessed by being surrounded by the things that I love the most—things that are, actually—my life. Horses, cattle, dogs, sheep, the arenas and barns where good friends were made, interwoven with kinship and connectedness fusing together a kindred tribe of sorts.
Still, most of us have that one singular quirk that makes us distinct as an individual and dissimilar to the rest in spite of the 99% commonality. Sometimes we admit it’s our weakness, or at the least, a shortcoming.
For some, it can be as simple as books, or buttons, coins, rocks, or stamps. For me, it’s seashells — and the ocean.
Surprised? I’ve only been to the beach a handful of times, but I often crave the peace and calm that I found so soothing while sitting on a quiet beach, watching the waves creep in and out as breath on a cold day. The brush of waves against my legs and the rush of being lifted in a powerful, sweeping wave, bodysurfing until the wave rises to its peak and breaks onto shore is intoxicating. The smell of salt water and the sensation of sand under bare feet is seductive. Sparkly sea glass, seashells, and softly shimmering stones, rubbed smooth by years of tumbling about in the ocean to be offered up in the waves and scattered on the sand are testament to the secrets hidden in the seas.
Seashells remind me of rare and priceless moments spent on the beach or in the ocean. Intriguing and unique in design, they once housed a living sea creature. They are as varied in size, shape, texture, and color as flowers or snowflakes, and scientists estimate there are between 70,000 and 200,000 different species. Over the years I’ve collected many, and the ones I treasure most are those I picked up myself on the beach or discovered in mysterious rocky crevices when the tide rolled out. Some have been gifted to me, and others were self-indulgently purchased.
Seashells are far from an out-of-the-ordinary sight anywhere, even in Wyoming. Still, there’s something that draws folks to them, like exotic treasures, good-luck charms and souvenirs. Shell collections have been discovered in ancient ruins, caves, and dwellings throughout the world. They have been used extensively for art, ornamentation, musical instruments, dishes, tools, jewelry and currency for thousands of years.
The human imagination is spurred by seashells, and there are many captivating stories behind them. Seashells have been shared, gathered, and collected for decades through all civilizations. They’ve played a role in art, religion, and literature. But most of all, the very essence of the sea is embodied in every single seashell.
In many ways, the ocean is similar to life itself. Often chaotic and turbulent — sometimes flaring up in sudden storms with wild winds and waves — there lies another world of tranquility, beauty, and harmony in the endless span of the beguiling sea and on the coastlines. Walking along the beach, mesmerized by the waves that roll onto the sand in foamy, lace-like tides, we see those reminders of another world when we pick a trinket from the sea cast up on the sand.
There’s no place on earth like Wyoming, and there’s nothing I could ever exchange for the privilege it is to call her home. But every once in awhile, my heart tugs for the sights, sounds, and smells of the ocean, and the desire to experience the act of doing nothing other than drinking in the serenity of a private, placid beach and giving in to the hypnotic rhythm of the ocean’s song.
I have a short bucket list on which I’ve written “Two weeks on white sandy beach — crystal blue ocean — snorkeling for seahorses, starfish — searching for seashells.” I wonder if I’ll make it.
I’m hard-core Wyoming, and died-in-the wool country — but I often wonder if my birthstone might be a sea shell.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.