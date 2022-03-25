Wulff Wisdom: We just want to be remembered

We can’t ever downplay the debt we owe to any veteran, regardless of when or where they served. All veterans of all generations have earned and certainly deserve the utmost respect for their sacrifices and that of their families. But there is one group of veterans that have been treated quite differently by both the government and American citizens, and that is the Vietnam veteran.

Much of it had to do with why they were sent to fight. When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in a surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Japan. Nazi Germany, an ally to Japan, declared war on the U.S. days later.

During World War II, civilians rallied around the troops, saving scrap metal and rubber for equipment, rationed food and gasoline, and on a very large scale supported the war efforts.

However, the reason for the involvement of the U.S. in Vietnam were murky. America’s leaders were determined to stop the spread of Communism. The U.S. threw their support behind the South Vietnamese to prevent a takeover by the communist North. But unlike World War II, there wasn’t a formal declaration of war, and the majority of Americans weren’t concerned with the affairs of the Vietnamese.

The mood across the nation became hostile. Vietnam became the first televised conflict. Photos and footage of every ugly detail appeared in magazines, newspapers, and television and took up residence in every American home. Though obviously one-sided, the images sparked a massive anti-war movement demanding that American troops return home.

After ten years of fighting, the cost and casualties of the Vietnam War were too much for America to bear. U.S. troops withdrew in 1973, and the South Vietnamese fell to the north two years later. Vietnam veterans were ostracized, ridiculed, and accused of dishonorable conduct. This led to another stark difference: the way they were treated by the system after their return. The VA’s generous education benefits and monthly stipend under the GI Bill granted to World War II veterans ended. For the Vietnam veteran, cutbacks, red tape and endless, tenuous paperwork jammed the system. Many ended up avoiding the system altogether. Jobs were difficult to find. Society shunned them. Many of them retreated into quiet, secluded lives.

But the homecoming for American soldiers exposed the largest divide between the two wars. Spirited ticker-tape parades and emotional reunions celebrated the return of the victorious World War II veterans. It was the exact opposite for the soldiers returning from Vietnam.

America struggled in making anything right for Vietnam veterans until the late 1980s. The dedication of the Vietnam War Memorial warmed a new awareness and understanding of the heroes that dwelled unobtrusively among a nation that wanted to forget.

When America entered into the War on Terror in 2001, Vietnam’s veterans stepped forward in empathy and stood beside the new generation of returning soldiers. They attended homecoming events; befriended and advocated for them, listened to their bleeding voices, and guided them through a wasteland of forms, documentation, and regulations to help them as best they could to receive their benefits and get the help needed to live productive lives. Many organizations and charities were developed by Vietnam veterans to aid their younger counterparts. They were not going to allow what happened to them ever happen to another generation of soldiers.

Only the last ten years or so Vietnam veterans finally feel comfortable displaying bumper stickers on their vehicles and wearing caps declaring their service. They should be proud and respected for their noble service. We owe them an incredible debt of gratitude, albeit late in coming.

Nearly 530 Vietnam veterans die every day, and their stories remain largely untold. They’ve endured fifty years of painful memories, illogical regret, negligent health care and societal injustice.

Tuesday, March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day. Please fly your flag, and reach out to a Vietnam veteran. Share a meal, send a card, shake their hand, pay for their coffee, give them a call. Let them know that you -- and America -- remember. Tell them “Thank you.”

When I talk with Vietnam veterans, I often ask what they would like people to know about Vietnam veterans when I write. Their answer is simple and concordant: “We just hope that America doesn’t forget about us.”

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

