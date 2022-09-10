Wulff Wisdom: We need the Cowboy Code

In the ranching community, there’s an old saying that has much merit to it. “Working cattle together is the best form of marital counseling. If you can make it through that you can make it through anything.”

But you don’t have to be married to learn something about working with cattle, people, figuring out how to get along and how to get a job done right.

Anyone that’s spent very much time working cattle will agree that it can be challenging. Sometimes it brings out the worst in people (and sometimes the cattle as well). It’s a good day when you can leave those corrals without a basketball-sized hematoma on your leg or arm from a well-placed hoof, or splinters and scrape marks from shoulder to wrist after being crushed and drug along the inside of the crowding chute by a snot-blowing steer or a mama cow with an attitude. Most likely you’ll be covered in various states, textures and colors of manure, at least one of which came from the end of a cow’s tail as she smacked you in the face. Your ego will be damaged, but at least you walked away … maybe limping or bleeding, but alive.

If you were raised on a farm or ranch, there’s much to learn. You learn to understand the value of life and the delicate balance between it and death. You learn to appreciate the changing of the seasons, the cycles of life woven through nature and animals and the connectedness of it all. You learn to welcome the earliest signs of spring; the meadowlark’s song and the swelling bellies of the mother cows. You relish the change of the morning air as fall approaches, and delight in the smell of rain as it draws near. There’s wonder at the arrival of every new calf, pleasure in the sweet nicker and warm muzzle of your favorite horse, and joy in the eager greeting of the ranch dogs with their wagging tails.

There’s a code of ethics in the ranching world. It’s called the cowboy code, where respect comes first, and safety for man and animal comes second.

Do what is right.

Live each day with courage.

Take pride in your work.

Finish what you start.

Do what has to be done.

Be tough but fair.

When you make a promise, keep it.

Ride for the brand.

Remember that some things aren’t for sale.

Know when to draw the line.

There’s a few other, less formal but still worthy rules that are floaters in the cowboy code: you don’t cross your horse over in front of another rider, you always apologize beforehand for whatever might be said while working cattle, you do it the way the boss says and you don’t argue, and you never assume the day is done when you unsaddle your horse.

Stockmen are responsible for their livestock no matter what the weather does. If it’s hot, cold, windy, dark or wet, they rely on us to take care of them, not because it’s a business decision, but because it’s just the right thing to do.

Ranching, farming, wide open spaces, farmland and sorting pens or feedlots seem all mysteriously tied to faith. It’s not a rarity that ranchers and farmers find their spirituality deeply rooted in the land around them and the animals they care for.

Anyone that ever misread the boss’s hand signals, let a snorty heifer get by, ran a cow through the fence, or got steam-rolled by a calf can probably still hear the smoldering reprimand or good-natured ribbing from those that learned life’s lessons by making the same mistakes.

They haven’t yet learned the cowboy code of ethics, but they will or they won’t be welcomed back. Maybe it’s simple, good old-fashioned values, or maybe it’s something more. But whatever it is that makes stockmen -- ranchers and farmers -- so great, is certainly more than worth the mention, and the valuable life lessons that come from them.

What if today’s politicians spent time in the muddy sorting pens or alone in the mountains gathering steers in the timber? Is it possible they would come to realize the vastness of the world and learn to work with it instead of against it?

Maybe our politicians leading the country today could learn something from the cowboy code of ethics. It might help them make sounder decisions, have a better perspective, and be loyal and grateful to this great country we share.