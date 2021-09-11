Wulff Wisdom: What happens to the cream after it rises to the top?

Comparable to the Vietnam war, the initial foray onto foreign soil was justifiable. Destroying the enemy to provide the Afghan people a chance to protect themselves and live free was every bit as noble as that of the soldiers that served in Vietnam, who tried to protect the South Vietnamese people from Communism.

Much like the ending in Vietnam, our forces were abruptly called back to their homeland. They are told “It’s over.” They were commanded to leave allies, weapons, equipment, blood, sweat and tears. The marked difference may be their homecoming, but the question to them is why were they there, and what happens to them now?

On the crisis line and among my growing group of veterans, the sense of not being allowed to complete their mission or finish their job is overwhelming. Many of them feel that they somehow failed, but I couldn’t mean it more when I tell them that they didn’t. Their service matters.

To all veterans and service members still on duty — whenever and wherever you served—that gallant quarter of a percent who carried a crushing burden with little fanfare and few complaints — you are the very best of us. Bravo Zulu (well done.)

Whatever anyone might think of war, those that served under Old Glory deserve a better ending.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

