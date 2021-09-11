Wulff Wisdom: What happens to the cream after it rises to the top?

Today is September 11. Few need a reminder of the significance of this day, and what happened twenty years ago. Those that were old enough to remember that terrible day also remember how it changed the nation — and the world.
Approaching the 20th anniversary of 9/11, many have watched the documentaries and read the stories of miraculous survival, incredible heroism, inspirational stories of rescues and heartbreaking stories of loss. Over 3,000 lost their lives that day alone.
But what do we know about those that responded to the call to invade Afghanistan and dismantle al-Qaeda in the effort to remove the safe base of operations and the Taliban’s power? The action to crush Osama bin Laden and his regime was supported by U.S. allies. America would not stand by for another deadly attack on her homeland.
The War on Terrorism has spanned twenty years,. America sacrificed around 2,461 military service members and 3,846 U.S. contractors. The shock, suffering, and destruction of the terrorist attacks spurred almost 80,000 men and women to push open the doors of recruiters’ offices and boldly step forward to serve the country that they love.
Over the last two decades, around 800,000 Americans saw combat in Afghanistan — less than a quarter of a percent of America’s more than 300 million. The question echoing from thousands of veterans is this: Was it worth it?
Growing up with an affinity for military, especially of veterans, 9/11 catapulted me to a deeper profound allegiance for our military. I joined a number of groups and fell into a niche that was filled with physically and mentally wounded veterans, most from the Vietnam era. The hours spent advocating and talking with them seems a small price to pay for their selfless service and sacrifice. As time slips by, Afghanistan veterans trickle in to my circle of veterans, and their stories and struggles parallel in many ways that of Vietnam veterans.
A swing and upsurge toward a worthy cause for Vietnam veterans rose like cream on fresh milk. They stood as brothers for fair treatment, the rightful receipt of earned benefits and deepened respect for the new generation of warriors returning home. The mantra was to never allow what happened to them happen to another generation of soldiers. They appeared at airports, parades, welcome home ceremonies, and veteran events in solidarity. They reached out an empathetic handshake or salute as only another serviceman can. They comprehended how the climate of a nation can cause a soldier to feel separated from society, and they shared the torment caused by survivor’s guilt.
The events of 9/11 triggered the 50+ year struggle for Vietnam veterans with PTSD. They felt the anguish as young service members boarded planes and flew off to a foreign land only known for its evil. They recounted the feeling of pride, fear, and hope: hope that they wouldn’t have to kill; hope that they wouldn’t be killed; hope that they could somehow make a difference, and hope that they would be able to come home — whole — in the end.
Comparable to the Vietnam war, the initial foray onto foreign soil was justifiable. Destroying the enemy to provide the Afghan people a chance to protect themselves and live free was every bit as noble as that of the soldiers that served in Vietnam, who tried to protect the South Vietnamese people from Communism.
Much like the ending in Vietnam, our forces were abruptly called back to their homeland. They are told “It’s over.” They were commanded to leave allies, weapons, equipment, blood, sweat and tears. The marked difference may be their homecoming, but the question to them is why were they there, and what happens to them now?
On the crisis line and among my growing group of veterans, the sense of not being allowed to complete their mission or finish their job is overwhelming. Many of them feel that they somehow failed, but I couldn’t mean it more when I tell them that they didn’t. Their service matters.
To all veterans and service members still on duty — whenever and wherever you served—that gallant quarter of a percent who carried a crushing burden with little fanfare and few complaints — you are the very best of us. Bravo Zulu (well done.)
Whatever anyone might think of war, those that served under Old Glory deserve a better ending.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.