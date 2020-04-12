Wulff-Wisdom: Windmill ensemble

Halfway down the grassy south slope of the home place stood an old wooden windmill. It reached skyward, ruggedly majestic and distinct; a gatekeeper to the barns and corrals, the historian of many memories and witness to a number of secrets, both bad and good.
Windmills have long served as an icon of rural American life, depicted in a variety of art forms. Beyond the intriguing silhouettes they create, their purpose is paramount in many areas, especially where water is scarce. Invented by Daniel Halladay around 1854, windmills were used mostly to pull water from wells, with larger versions used for chopping hay, sawing wood, or shelling and grinding grain.
Up until the 19th century, windmills were constructed mostly of wood, but have since been replaced by steel. Yet the mechanics of the windmill remain basic and simplistic. At the top of a pyramidal tower, a series of large blades are placed in a circular shape, much like a wheel. The blades, or sails, are designed to catch the wind, where they turn at differing speeds according to the wind. A gearbox and crankshaft convert the rotary motion into reciprocating strokes carried through a rod to a pump cylinder below. The up-and-down motion of the sucker rod draws water into a cylinder, filling the pipe with water. After the pipe collects a determinate amount of water, the water flows into a holding tank, stock tank or reservoir.
With so many different parts working in unison and fluctuating according to influences such as wind speed, direction, weather, water depth and volume, it’s very much like a symphony orchestra. Each section has its own voice, and every windmill brings its own unique, distinguishable sound as it runs.
When the water trickles from the pipe, it will gradually build to a pulsating surge, and become part of the music: a fluid crescendo that merges gleefully into the working ensemble.
Dad never ran the windmill during the winter. In late spring, however, he serviced the working parts and engaged the gears and rods just before we brought the cows home for calving, usually around Easter. The first few turns of the old blades usually generated a silent “please just work another year” prayer as it creaked, groaned and squealed into the familiar cadence that eventually brought water. The song of the windmill meant more than just a way to fill the stock tank and irrigate. It heralded the arrival of spring, much like the sleepy morning song of the robin, or the cheerful chords of the meadowlark’s melody drifting over the sagebrush plains.
It meant that before long there would be new calves hidden among the sagebrush, new foals peering shyly from under their mother’s necks and new lambs bouncing about in the clean straw of the lambing shed. It meant that green grass would be pushing through the last of the snow, and the sun would be rising earlier and shining brighter. It meant that soon, the gentle swells of the wheat field would be carpeted with emerald green sprouts of winter wheat. It meant that my dad and I would sit in the sun on the tailgate of the pickup, drinking in new life that appeared everywhere.
The vane on the old windmill possessed a particular squawk as it turned toward the south, and another grinding whine when the wind commanded it to the west. One of the blades had a long crack in it and another was bent. The whole wheel wobbled slightly. It always made me think of a limping duck. It sound similar as well — but only when the wind was at a particular speed and from a particular direction.
Like a perfectly arranged symphony orchestra incorporating a multitude of musical instruments all being played in synchrony; with all its musical notes, keys, chords and harmonies, that old windmill embraced springtime with its enduring lullaby of hope, promise and life.
In the eye of most ranchers, a windmill is merely a tool utilized to obtain essential water. But to some, it’s more than that, and more than a symbolic representation of the West and agriculture.
That old windmill, now gone, safeguarded my secrets and evokes memories. If I close my eyes I hear the clamor and chorus — and escape in a myriad of sentiment.
It’s a raw Wyoming soundtrack full of inspiration, encouragement and peace on spring mornings, leaving the deafening noise of a chaotic world to drown in a rhapsody of renewal.
