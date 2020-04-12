Wulff-Wisdom: Windmill ensemble

When the water trickles from the pipe, it will gradually build to a pulsating surge, and become part of the music: a fluid crescendo that merges gleefully into the working ensemble.

Dad never ran the windmill during the winter. In late spring, however, he serviced the working parts and engaged the gears and rods just before we brought the cows home for calving, usually around Easter. The first few turns of the old blades usually generated a silent “please just work another year” prayer as it creaked, groaned and squealed into the familiar cadence that eventually brought water. The song of the windmill meant more than just a way to fill the stock tank and irrigate. It heralded the arrival of spring, much like the sleepy morning song of the robin, or the cheerful chords of the meadowlark’s melody drifting over the sagebrush plains.